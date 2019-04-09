Huawei Demonstrates Capabilities of the New Huawei p30 Series Cameras: Rewrite the Rules of Photography

During the event

With pre-order currently available, and just a few days from the launch of the new HUAWEI P30 Series in the Saudi market, Huawei Saudi Arabia has organized a special media gathering in Riyadh to introduce its new flagship smartphones. Media personalities and professional photographers attended the gathering, which aimed to demonstrate the key features of the P series, its photography capabilities, which makes the new phone a super camera phone and the strongest camera smartphones series produced by Huawei to-date.

The meeting included a panel moderated by the tech-expert Faisal Alsaif. Attended by photographers Hussain Daghriri, and Badr Alhamad, the panel highlighted the latest developments in the smartphone photography sector. Attendees also demonstrated their experience with the new HUAWEI P30 Pro. The panelists expressed their impressions with the capabilities of the new phone, especially the camera which provides unique features, specifically-designed to address the needs of the users today, giving them an all-new photography experience.

The HUAWEI P30 Series builds on the HUAWEI P Series DNA in design and photography and is the company’s most advanced series of smartphone cameras. These devices feature the innovative HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, an optical SuperZoom Lens, a new HUAWEI Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image stabilization technology. With these revolutionary technologies, the HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro capture incredible photos and videos in every scenario.

The new HUAWEI P30 Series will change consumers experience with smartphone photography, after the record-breaking score of 112 achieved by HUAWEI P30 Pro in DxOMark with its new Leica quad camera. The four-camera matrix encompass main 40MP camera with a Super Spectrum Sensor, an ultra-wide-angle 20MP camera, 8MP Telephoto Camera, and TOF Camera from Huawei. In addition, the phone is equipped with a front 32MP camera for a whole new level of “selfie” experience.

The 1/1.7 inch SuperSpectrum Sensor captures light in a completely new way. Instead of the RGGB Bayer Pattern filter array, it uses a RYYB filter pattern, increasing the ISO to 409600 on HUAWEI P30 Pro and 204800 on HUAWEI P30.

The new HUAWEI P30 Pro's slick body design did not stop the company from including a revolutionary zooming technology, they dubbed SuperZoom. It is a truly unprecedented engineering marvel, providing up to 5X optical zoom, up to 10X hybrid zoom, and up to 50X digital zoom, allowing it to snap crystal-clear photos of distant objects.

The ToF Camera unleashes the imagination. Unique to the HUAWEI P30 Pro is a HUAWEI ToF Camera that captures depth-of-field information to deliver accurate image segmentation. Precise distance measurement allows for the simulation of multiple levels of bokeh. The Super Portrait feature captures even the smallest details, such as individual strands of hair. It combines depth information and proprietary algorithms to produce outstanding images with defocused backgrounds and highlights the subject of the image in any scenario.

Huawei AI helps users bring it all together into the perfect shot. AI HDR+ enables the front and rear cameras to combine multiple photos taken in quick succession to eliminate overexposed and backlit images.

HUAWEI P30 Pro offers a new approach to recording and playing video. The Dual- View (to be made available in an upcoming update) captures video with 2 cameras simultaneously on two different frames.The screen will be split into 2 halves: The bottom half will capture a wide angle video, while the top half will capture a zoomed video, allowing the user a unique way to capture memorable events, such as matches or concerts, with as much zoom as they want and as wide an angle as they wish for.

With this amazing advancement in sensor technology, in regard to optical and artificial stabilization capabilities, and f/1.6 wide shutter sensors, Huawei provides amazing photography and videography experiences, in a variety of scenarios and lighting conditions, such as night photography. This provides users with highly detailed, vividly colored, and crystal clear images.

Huawei also announced that it has worked to optimize the HUAWEI P30 Series camera for Snapchat, bringing more camera innovation to users, aiming for Snapchatters to soon be able to enjoy more experiences using the HUAWEI P30 camera.

Pre-order for HUAWEI P30 Pro started a few days ago at Huawei’s e-shop and through its authorized distributors in Saudi Arabia. Customers pre-ordering the new HUAWEI P30 Pro before April 11 will receive gifts and services worth SAR2098, including the new HUAWEI WATCH GT Active, HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge, VIP card for after-sales services. Customer pre-ordering HUAWEI P30 before April 11 will receive gifts and services worth SAR1599, including HUAWEI WATCH GT Active and a VIP card for after-sales services. The new series of Huawei smartphones will be available in the market on April 11, priced as follows: HUAWEI P30 Lite SAR1099, HUAWEI P30 SAR2499, and HUAWEI P30 Pro SAR3399.