Huawei Heralds Dawn of AI Age in Middle East at GITEX 2018

Alaa ElShimy, Managing Director & Vice President, Enterprise Business, Huawei Middle East.

Follow > Disable alert for Huawei Follow >

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, will unveil its newest AI-driven technologies at GITEX Technology Week to take place in Dubai from October 14 to 18.

On top of launching Huawei’s most advanced global products and solutions in the Middle East, the event will be a platform for Huawei to drive the region’s digital ecosystem by deepening its collaboration with partners through the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), joint demonstrations of the world’s most developed digital technologies, and conferences where industry experts and leaders will gather to discuss the best path forward to building a digital Middle East.

Under the theme ‘Activate Intelligence’, Huawei’s booth Stand Z1-D10 in Za’abeel Hall will demonstrate how ICT technologies, designed to equip Middle East organizations for the next big step on the road to intelligence and digital transformation, are revolutionizing the way governments, businesses, and consumers interact with the world around them.

By 2025, the world will see upwards of 40 billion smart devices. More than 86% of businesses and organizations will use AI, and data utilization will reach 80%. Like air we breathe, AI services will be everywhere, creating an intelligent world that will reveal endless vistas of opportunities.

As digital technologies develop at an accelerating pace, their reach is rapidly extending into every vertical sector, opening new venues for innovation and growth for organizations across the board. ICT has become the world’s most important and impactful industry. It is at the heart of global economic growth, driving societal progress, revitalizing traditional industries, fueling sustainable economic development, and improving social management and services.

The Middle East stands most to gain from the growth of ICT. The region is undergoing seismic changes as leaders are spearheading their societies’ transformation into diversified, knowledge-based economies. ICT is at the crux of the success of the region’s vision for the future. Nascent AI technologies in particular will underpin the next leap forward into an intelligent world, where people, vehicles, homes and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights and capabilities.

At GITEX, Huawei will lay out a blueprint for leading the Middle East into the Digital Intelligence Age. Visitors to Huawei’s booth will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the emerging power of AI. The new partnerships, products and solutions to be announced at GITEX will include Huawei’s Full-stack, All-scenario AI solutions, the latest AI chipset with machine learning, the new FusionCloud 6.3, a next-generation enterprise-class full-stack intelligent private cloud solution, the CloudLink, which will lead enterprise communication and collaboration into the era of intelligence, and the new FusionServer, which boasts intelligent computing features: an AI enablement platform based on “One Cloud, One Lake and One Platform” architecture to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration and achieve digital transformation. Based on all AI technologies, Enterprise Intelligence (EI) will bring the intelligent application as cloud services to government security, transportation and more.

Huawei will also host a joint conference with a leading operator in the Middle East to demonstrate their newest Wi-Fi solutions, and another joint exhibition with a leading public services government authority. In addition, Huawei will organize a roundtable on Finance Services Industry (FSI) CXO and ecosystem and sign MoUs with leading regional partners, in addition to networking with its partners through an award ceremony to recognize the recipients of the company’s HCIE training program certificate.

As AI-driven technologies are transforming the world’s digital landscape, Huawei is committed to helping their partners in the Middle East navigate the changing times. In the spirit of openness and sharing wisdom, on October 15 Huawei will host its third annual Huawei Middle East Innovation Day on the sidelines of GITEX. Held under the theme, “Innovate for a Digital Middle East,” the one-day event is a platform for luminaries and industry experts to gather and discuss how all can work together to embrace digital transformation and forge ahead on the road to an intelligent world.

The event will start with the 5G Ecosystem Conference held under the theme “5G is Now, Sailing to New eMBB Horizons.” The conference will gather operators, regulatory agencies, vertical industry leaders and broader ecosystem advocates to discuss the 5G industry from the perspectives of business, technology, and policy to demonstrate how 5G will enable the transformation of vertical industries and promote regional economic development. The 2nd part of the event will be held under the theme “Activate Intelligence in ME Region”, where Industry leaders and luminaries will gather for keynotes, discussions and experience-sharing on how AI enabling digital transformation and reshaping the world we live in.

Alaa ElShimy, Managing Director & Vice President, Enterprise Business, Huawei Middle East, said: “The world is transforming around us. Emerging technologies like AI are on the verge of changing how we live, work, and play. Now is the time to seize new opportunities and activate intelligence through digital platforms that are open, agile, and equipped with state-of-the-art AI capabilities. Huawei is committed to supporting our partners and governments in the Middle East as they forge ahead on their journey of digital transformation, and we hope that GITEX will be an opportunity to showcase how new technologies can drive business growth and empower organization to reach the next level of capabilities.”

Huawei’s presence at GITEX is made possible in part through the strong support of their partners, including their Diamond sponsors, Foresight, GAPP, and Redington, and their Gold sponsors, Emitac, Enterprise Systems, and VisionTech. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages. Huawei is committed to bringing its global expertise and latest innovations to the Middle East region and creating maximum value for governments, telecom operators, enterprises and consumers.

For more information, please visit Huawei’s GITEX 2018 microsite.