Huawei Offers the Highest Standards of Safety and Quality in its Batteries

The new Huawei batteries are equipped with Supercharge technology, which can charge the battery to 20% in 10 minutes and 58% in 30 minutes safely without affecting the battery life or performance.

To achieve the highest standards of safe use, Huawei Consumer Business Group is working to provide the best batteries and energy consumption technologies in its intelligent devices to provide a fast, efficient and safe user experience.

Huawei's Supercharge technology is the best charging technology due to its continuous communication between the device and the charger. And by observing the charging cycle, this technology can automatically adjust the voltage and the current to achieve maximum charging speed based on the charger, cable and capacity of the phone. To maintain low temperatures for Huawei phones with Supercharge technology, this technology uses low voltage 4.5V / 5A charging solution. It has an eight-layer cooling system with unique thermal properties to quickly dissipate the heat generated during charging, providing maximum safety.

In addition, the connectors and charging socket of the Huawei devices can automatically charge the charging current if it is connected to the water. The company devised this smart protection technology to prevent any short circuit and burn devices. Huawei also recognizes the importance of fast shipping for consumers. Therefore, the company has made it easier to charge the phone more comfortably and fully connect with work, travel and daily life. However, it is not only about speed - Huawei is looking at the issue of shipping comprehensively with three key guidelines: speed, efficiency and safety.

The recently launched Huawei Mate 10 Series of intelligent phones in the world has an energy management system supported by artificial intelligence technology. These devices employ the Neural Processing Unit to give users peace of mind and reassurance about their phone's ability to keep up with their long days effectively and safely. Furthermore, if the phone’s temperature reaches 55°C or the internal temperature reaches 60°C, the battery management feature supported by artificial intelligence technology turns the phone off automatically.

Huawei's range of Mate 10 Series of industry-leading safety standards, including the five-gateway security system; Each gate has a three-layer security test that monitors voltage, pressure and temperature. The comprehensive 15-layer security network provides comprehensive protection for the charging process, even while playing large videos or games.

Huawei's Supercharge technology in the Mate 10 Series is the first certified TUV Rhineland certification technology in the world applied on a smartphone. It is the most accurate and rigorous certificate in its class. Tests for this certificate cover all points of the charging system, including the charger, cables, integrated circuits (ICs) and batteries to provide complete levels of safety during charging. These tests are designed to ensure the safety of the SuperCharge system and enable consumers to enjoy a safe and super charging experience without affecting the performance. Huawei's choice to be closely monitored by TUV Rhineland confirms its ongoing drive to deliver the most innovative features in the market and highlights its commitment to providing the fastest and safest shipping technology.