Huawei Partners With Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award to Support Local Talent

HIPA’s first collaboration with a smartphone brand brings into focus the outstanding photography capabilities of HUAWEI Mate 20 Series with AI-enabled Leica Triple Camera

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) takes a leap forward in supporting local talent and promoting creativity, by partnering with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), one of the world’s most renowned photography associations, to make high-class photography more accessible to consumers. The partnership is the first time HIPA has collaborated with a smartphone brand, further establishing HUAWEI’s Mate 20 Series as a benchmark in smartphone photography with its pioneering AI-enabled Leica Triple Camera and Leica Ultra-Wide Lens.

The collaboration will materialize through an Instagram photography competition named ’Huawei Moments‘ that will include four categories and will run for two rounds, accepting entries from January 15th to February 15th and from February 16th to March 15th. Huawei users in the Middle East and North Africa region will be able to participate by capturing images using their Huawei devices and posting their entries on Instagram with the hashtags #HuaweixHIPA and #[photography category], by choosing one of the following themes, People & Culture, Cityscape, Night or Nature.

Commenting on this invaluable association, Gene Jiao, President of Huawei CBG, Middle East and Africa remarked: “Huawei believes in nurturing local talent through cutting-edge technologies and meaningful partnerships with established platforms, such as HIPA, that encourage self-expression through the art of photography. Providing local consumers with the latest HUAWEI Mate 20 series has enabled them to explore professional photography opportunities and encouraged them to capture artistic shots that fast-tracked their voyage to high-profile photography award. Together with HIPA, we are calling out all photographers to create their own masterpieces through the lens of HUAWEI smartphones and fulfill their potential”.

Budding photography enthusiasts and local artists that showcase their professional photography skills captured with Huawei smartphones, have the chance to be selected as one of eight finalists who will receive a HUWAEI Mate 20 Pro, which was dubbed the king of smartphones by phone reviewers worldwide in 2018. One finalist per category will be chosen per round by HIPA’s professional photography judges, with the competition open for Huawei users residing in UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius and Nigeria.

Adding to this, His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary General of HIPA, said: “We are pleased to partner with Huawei, which marks the Award’s first collaboration with a smartphone brand. Based on our daily interaction with thousands of photographers worldwide, we are conscious of the growing role smartphones are playing in supporting the photography industry through their fast-technological advancements, significantly raising the daily photography practice in comparison to previous generations by making it accessible to everyone. The ’Huawei Moments’ competition is an opportunity for smartphone photography enthusiasts to showcase their talent. We anticipate a great response to the competition and exceptionally creative submissions.

HIPA supports Huawei’s vision of empowering photographers and encourage them to share their creative perspectives of their surrounding environment by creating devices with pioneering technology, such as the built-in Artificial Intelligence capabilities of the HUAWEI Mate 20 series that allows photographers to capture outstanding images with professional quality.”

Smartphones technological advancements, along with social media channels dominance, have created a platform for emerging local talent and amateur photographers to develop their passion and master their photography skills, daily growing their talent and legion of followers.

By building on Huawei’s existing partnership with renowned German camera manufacturer Leica, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series allows everyday smartphone users to express themselves creatively and turns them into professional photographers through the world’s first Leica Triple Camera and Leica Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens.