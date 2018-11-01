Huawei TalkBand B5: The Best Choice for Users to Track Their Health and Understand Their Lifestyle

The HUAWEI TalkBand B5 is IP57 water and dust resistance so it works in rain and snow conditions.

Users usually try to reduce the number of smart gadgets they carry around. In addition to smartphones, users are now heavily dependent on smart watches, fitness bands and Bluetooth headset. To address their need, “Huawei Saudi Arabia” launched its smart watch “HUAWEI TalkBand B5”, offering users both smart watch features as well as high-quality Bluetooth headset functions.

The new generation is an extension of the previously launched HUAWEI TalkBand B3 in 2016. The new HUAWEI TalkBand B5 is equipped with a 1.13-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 2.5D curved glass and 160 × 300 pixels resolution, the new device’s display is 2.4 times bigger than the previous one.

Like its predecessors, HUAWEI TalkBand B5 is a 2-in-1 hybrid device, functioning as a smart Bluetooth headset and smarter health tracker. The new watch, which is fully compatible with the new “HUAWEI Mate 20 Series” allows users to monitor their health on a daily basis, and be certain not to have missed a call even when in meetings, exercising or catching a flight. The wearable comes with stylish and premium straps offered in sport, fashion and business editions, featuring a special edition in classy brown leather strap.

The HUAWEI TalkBand B5 is IP57 water and dust resistance so it works in rain and snow conditions, as well as being sweat resistant and functioning whilst washing hands.

Positioned as the perfect companion to consumers’ mobile devices, HUAWEI TalkBand B5 is built with the industry's first triple-core audio chip, dual-MIC noise reduction technology and high-quality Bluetooth connectivity for pure and clear sound effects. The HUAWEI TalkBand B5 integrates with Phone Finder to help users locate their lost or misplaced device within Bluetooth range, and Remote Shutter which lets consumers take photos remotely.

Powered by HUAWEI TruSeen™ heart rate technology, HUAWEI TalkBand B5 offers 24/7 continuous heart tracking and monitoring when running, treadmill running, walking, indoor cycling, riding, freestyle training and sleeping. HUAWEI Trusleep™ tracking technology, which was certified by the CDB center at Harvard Medical School, can precisely monitor different stages of sleep including light and deep sleep, REM sleep stage, and wakefulness to provide users with an intimate sleep care.

For those who find it difficult to wake up on their own every morning, HUAWEI TalkBand B5 offers unique solutions, receiving and integrating all the smart alarm parameters from the health apps on the connected phone, such as smart alarm on/off, time and duration, and determines a smart alarm reminder suitable to users’ sleeping condition.

HUAWEI TalkBand B5 is available in Saudi Arabia at selected retail stores at SAR 699 for Brown Leather Strap edition. It is also offered for free among other accessories with the Pre-Order package of the new “HUAWEI Mate20 Pro” and “HUAWEI Mate20”.