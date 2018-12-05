Hyundai Confirms All-New Palisade SUV Will Arrive In Africa and Middle East Showrooms Next Summer

Palisade’s styling conveys dignity with style worthy of a flagship SUV.

Follow > Disable alert for Hyundai Follow >

Hyundai’s new flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV, unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, will be available in selected Africa and Middle East markets from summer 2019. As an extension of Hyundai’s successful SUV range, the Palisade rides on an all-new chassis, and provides exceptional second- and third-row roominess, generous cargo area, and reconfiguration flexibility.

Palisade’s styling conveys dignity with style worthy of a flagship SUV. From the front, a dominant, bold and wide cascading grille clearly represents a premium SUV, strengthened by composite headlamps and a vertically-connected forward lighting signature. A powerful, extended hood profile creates an impressive road presence, with bold C-pillars and panoramic glass areas conveying spaciousness. Full-volume over-fenders and profile styling offer muscular detailing, while the rear view emphasizes a wide and stable stance.

The interior combines a sense of relaxation and comfort with eight-passenger seating as standard. Leather-equipped models offer a premium, quilted Nappa leather, while on the instrument panel, smooth woodgrain trim in a wraparound interior design create a spacious, comfortable ambience. One-Touch operation moves second row seats seat forward for easy access to the third-row seats, which in turn offer power-folding/unfolding and reclining. Second-row captain’s chairs are also available with ventilated seating surfaces. Every seating row offers USB outlets for convenience for all passengers, for a total of seven. A conversation mirror allows the driver to clearly see passengers in the rear.

“The Hyundai Palisade will offer the ultimate in practical family transport, with large and flexible interior space, combined with all-road capability, and the latest technology for convenience and safety,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s Head of Operations for Africa and the Middle East. “It will provide even greater depth to Hyundai’s range of leading SUV and crossover models, with excellence in engineering and design setting it apart from its rivals.”

INTERIOR TECHNOLOGY

Abundant technology includes a class-exclusive Blind View Monitor which provides easy-to-see body-side views whenever the turn signal is activated, and complements the standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist. The audio and navigation display is a generous 10.25 inch touchscreen in widescreen format, coupled with a 12.3-inch fully-digital TFT center instrument cluster offering various view modes. Two Bluetooth® devices can be connected simultaneously, with one for a mobile phone connection and the other for audio streaming.

Connectivity includes Hyundai’s latest navigation system with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, and there’s an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android and Apple devices. The available premium sound system is well-suited to the Palisade’s upscale interior. The audio system features Clari-Fi and QuantumLogic™ Surround Sound technology.

Palisade’s available Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects important information onto the windshield, helping the driver keep his or her eyes on the road. Palisade also offers a sophisticated Driver Talk in-car intercom system, which allows the driver to communicate separately with the second and/or third rows of the vehicle via the audio system in a conversation mode. A Rear Sleep Mode allows the driver’s row to listen to their selected audio without the sound being transmitted to the second- and third-row audio speakers, so that potentially sleeping passengers will not be disturbed.

DRIVETRAIN AND SUSPENSION

Palisade power comes from an Atkinson-cycle 3.8-liter V6, dual CVVT, direct-injected engine, for excellent power and efficiency. This 3.8-liter powerplant produces an estimated 295 ps @ 6,000 rpm and an estimated 355 Nm of torque @ 5,000 rpm. Palisade delivers power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with a multi-plate torque converter, and offers both two-wheel and HTRAC® four-wheel-drive configurations, with a final drive ratio of 3.648 for confident acceleration.

The HTRAC AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport and Smart modes help provide confident control in all weather conditions. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more available torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty dynamic feel when desired. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitive systems and has been tuned to conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- or high-speed cornering, and hill starts.

Front and rear suspension width is maximized on Palisade, for enhanced roll stiffness and stability, with lightweight components helping improve responsiveness. Handling is further enhanced by

best-in-class body torsional rigidity.

SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Palisade offers a number of advanced safety technologies standard, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

Exterior Dimensions

2020 Hyundai

Palisade Length (in.) 196.1 Width (in.) 77.8 Height (in.) 68.9 Wheelbase (in.) 114.2

Interior Roominess Comparison

2020 Hyundai

Palisade Headroom (in.) 1st 40.7

2nd 40.1

3rd 37.2 Legroom (in.) 1st 44.1

2nd 42.4

3rd 31.4 Cargo room (cu. ft.)

behind 2nd row

behind 3rd row

45.8

18.0

Standard Powertrain

2020 Hyundai

Palisade Displacement (L) 3.8 V6 Horsepower (estimated) 291 @ 6,000 Torque (lb.-ft.) (estimated) 262 @ 5,000 Transmission 8 AT

STANDARD HYUNDAI SMARTSENSE