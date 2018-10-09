Hyundai Motor Achieves Top 40 Best Global Brands Position for Fourth Consecutive Year

Hyundai’s global brand value grows 3% since 2017 to a company record high of US $13.5 billion.

Hyundai Motor has been ranked among the highest valued brands in the world once again, according to the latest rankings published by global brand specialist Interbrand. Hyundai’s global brand value grows 3% since 2017 to a company record high of US $13.5 billion. This result successfully places the company in a top 40 Best Global Brands position for the fourth year in a row. The company is ranked the world’s 36th most valuable brand in challenging conditions of many global markets.

“Hyundai Motor is an innovative and creative brand that continually develops and implements new vehicle functions that our customers want, providing them with seamless automotive experiences, so we are thrilled to see the company’s brand value increase continuously year over year,” said Wonhong Cho, Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “Recent developments in the automotive industry, such as electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving, present huge opportunities for Hyundai to be a leading force in the future of global mobility.”

Hyundai Motor maintains sixth position in the global automotive rankings. This follows a period of exponential growth for the company, which has seen a four-fold increase in brand value since 2005.

“The continuous growth of Hyundai’s brand value is the result of Hyundai’s investments in future mobility initiatives, as well as its commitment to continuously enhance the strength of its brand. The launch of NEXO, based on advanced fuel cell technology, as well as its new high performance brand N have showcased Hyundai’s technological credentials and laid the foundations for a more differentiated positioning for the Hyundai brand. Brands that truly internalize their values and respond rapidly to market changes always add value for their businesses,” Mike Rocha, Global Director of Brand Valuation for Interbrand said.

Hyundai has achieved a significant number of major automotive industry milestones, including creating the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV, NEXO. Hyundai’s eco-car line-up also includes the All-new Kona Electric, and the IONIQ, which showcases the company’s pioneering spirit in the field of future mobility. With its progressive models Hyundai offers the broadest range of eco-powertrains in the industry.

Hyundai continues to focus on developing technological innovation to expedite achieving the company’s future mobility vision. This includes advanced research through Project IONIQ and open-innovation through collaborations with external parties such as Cisco, Baidu Inc., and SoundHound Inc. This is combined with strategic investments in future technologies such as electrification, smart cars, robots and artificial intelligence, and future energy.