Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Innovative Electric Vehicle Charging and Automated Parking Systems Concept

The system will offer a convenience to drivers who are faced with an overcrowding of both parking and charging locations as electric vehicle numbers grow steadily.

Follow > Disable alert for Hyundai Motor Group Follow >

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a video featuring the concept of electric vehicle wireless charging system with the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS).

The system will offer a convenience to drivers who are faced with an overcrowding of both parking and charging locations as electric vehicle numbers grow steadily. It relocates fully charged vehicles from charging stations and allow other awaiting electric vehicles to charge.

Upon commanding the vehicle to charge using a smartphone, the vehicle will automatically cruise to a vacant wireless charging station. When the vehicle is fully charged, it will relocate to another vacant parking space using the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS), allowing other vehicles to charge at the spot. When the driver calls for the vehicle, it will then autonomously return to the location of the driver.

The overall process is performed by continuous communication between electric vehicle, parking facility, charging system and driver. The parking facility sends location of empty parking spaces and charging stations, while the charging system updates the charging status of the vehicle in real-time.

Hyundai is considering on commercializing the technology upon the launch of level 4 autonomous vehicle around year 2025. Hyundai also plans to commercialize autonomous driving in various smart cities from 2021 with a goal of launching fully autonomous vehicles by 2030.