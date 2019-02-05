IBTM Arabia Announces Networking Programme for 2019 Event

Danielle Curtis - Exhibition Director Middle East, IBTM Arabia

IBTM Arabia, part of IBTM’s global portfolio of meetings and events industry trade shows and the most established event of its kind in the MENA MICE industry, has announced first details of the networking programme for its 2019 event, which will take place at Jumeirah Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi from 25-27 March.

This year the event’s renowned ‘Discovery Day’ will include a morning of educational sessions followed by an afternoon of cultural activities and sightseeing. Taking place at a choice of either the Emirates Palace and Park Hyatt, or YAS Hotel and YAS Circuit, all attendees will be able to network in a relaxed setting to build relationships ahead of their formal business meetings. This will be followed by a welcome dinner and drinks reception for around 150 Hosted Buyers and exhibitors at the stylish poolside Chill’O Terrace at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The event’s much-anticipated White Party gala dinner will return in 2019 at the new location of the 5-star Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, one of Abu Dhabi’s best new venues, with striking modern Arabic architecture and uninterrupted Arabian Gulf views. A spectacular open networking event with mouth-watering food and drink, it will take place on the penultimate evening of the event.

Exhibitors signed up to attend so far include returning exhibitors Galaxia Group; Atlantis Hotels; Georgia Convention Bureau; Matrix Audio Visual & Entertainment; Czech Tourism Authority; Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC; United Nations Conference Centre and Rwanda Convention Bureau, as well as new exhibitors including Cyprus Tourism Organisation; Radisson Hotel Group; Nassima Royal Hotel Dubai; Occidental IMPZ Dubai Conference and Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Returning exhibitor Rajesh W. Pereira, CEO, Matrix AVE, commented: “We have attended IBTM Arabia since the early days. We want to make connections with buyers in new markets, and we really enjoy participating in all the social events at IBTM Arabia. The evening networking events and the discovery days are great because everyone is out of their comfort zones, and you inevitably meet people who are not on your radar, or your meetings diary, and you end up discussing how fun the activities have been and before long you’ve made a new and unexpected business connection.”

Exhibition Director for Reed Travel Exhibitions Middle East, Danielle Curtis, commented: “One of the highlights of IBTM Arabia is its strong focus on open networking and cultural events, so we’re delighted to announce this year’s varied networking programme, which allows attendees to forge relationships in a relaxed setting ahead of their formal business meetings. This is a vitally important aspect of doing business anywhere, but one that is especially important in the Middle East.”

Danielle continues: “As well as this, the event provides an opportunity for organisations keen to market their brand, destination or services to a highly targeted international buying audience, as well as creating tailored Knowledge Programme content for international event planners keen to learn more about the region.”

IBTM Arabia, ran in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, is exclusive one-to-one format which mutually-matches Hosted Buyers and exhibitors using IBTM’s bespoke ‘matchmaking’ software, ensuring meetings take place between people with whom there is a great chance of doing business.

IBTM Arabia features a full programme of pre-planned business meetings as well as an insightful series of Knowledge Programme sessions presented by experts and educators on the latest industry developments.

To join as an exhibitor or to apply for a place as a Hosted Buyer, visit ibtmarabia.com.