IBTM Arabia Partners With ICCA Middle East to Host MICE Knowledge Platform

IBTM Arabia

IBTM Arabia, part of IBTM’s global portfolio of meetings and events industry trade shows and the most established event of its kind in the MENA MICE industry, has announced the first details of the Knowledge Programme for its 2019 event, which will take place at Jumeirah Etihad Towers from 25-27 March.

New this year is a ‘MICE Knowledge Platform’ - two specially tailored sessions in association with ICCA Middle East. The first session, ‘Business approaches across Cultures’, will bring together panel members from across the MENA meetings and events industry to debate the significant cultural factors influencing how businesses communicate, cooperate and succeed in the MENA region.

In the second session, association and convention bureau panellists will explore international perceptions of the Middle East and investigate how companies and destinations in the region can be client focussed in our ever-changing business environment.

Senthil Gopinath, ICCA Middle East, commented: “ICCA’s business philosophy is built on the foundation of sharing knowledge about international association meetings, something our members have been doing for over 50 years. We extend this thinking into every type of business and knowledge exchange we’re involved in and IBTM Arabia is one of those events.”

Senthil adds: “The panel discussions are designed to raise awareness of the value of international meetings for destinations, venues, PCO/DMCs and other suppliers across the region, and to explore how to increase competitiveness and win more meetings business. We’re looking forward to some lively debate and interesting discussion on some of our industry’s important topics.”

Exhibition Director for Reed Travel Exhibitions Middle East, Danielle Curtis, commented: “In a rapidly developing market there is a real appetite for education, so we’re delighted to announce our brand-new MICE Knowledge Platform in association with ICCA, one of our industry’s most established and respected associations. Our new ICCA panel sessions and our keynote will provide tailored and inspiring content for international event planners keen to learn more about the region.”

Danielle continued: “Importantly, our event also delivers tangible business results. For example, at our 2018 event, we know that 63% of exhibitors placed business with buyers at an average value of £86,000 per piece of business. Enabling our attendees to meet their business objectives, together with our cutting-edge educational content and engaging networking and cultural events make IBTM Arabia one of the must-attend events in the MENA region.”

This year’s keynote speech will be delivered by Alistair Turner, Managing Director of Eight PR and Marketing, who will present a session on brand activation at major events.

Other confirmed details for this year’s event include additional activities for the popular Discovery Afternoon, in which attendees can network in a relaxed setting tobuild relationships ahead of their formal business meetings. Held on day one of the event, this year it will include options to visit the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and to take part in a guided city tour and carry out site inspections of a select number of venues. The event’s annual White Party, sponsored by Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, will this year take place in the new location of Saadiyat Island.

Exhibitors signed up to attend so far include Matrix AV, Rotana Hostel and Resorts, United Nations Economic Commissions for Africa (UNECA), Galaxia Tours, Cyprus Convention Bureau, Radisson Group, Rwanda Convention Bureau, Georgia National Tourism Organisation and Nassima Hotels. Hosted Buyers include Societe DK Ambassador, We MICE Service, Saudi Telecom, Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical, Didi Chuxing, Ultima Media and DMW Travel.

IBTM Arabia is run in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and will bring together exhibitors from across the MENA region. The event’s exclusive one-to-one format mutually-matches Hosted Buyers and exhibitors using IBTM’s bespoke ‘matchmaking’ software, ensuring meetings take place between people with whom there is a great chance of doing business.