IDEX 2019 secures 95 per cent booking as global platform puts spotlight on AI & Fourth Industrial Revolution

IDEX 2019

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced that bookings for both indoor and outdoor spaces for the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2019 and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2019 have already reached 95 per cent, revealing the shows’ global importance and advanced preparations of the world’s leading players in the security and defence industries to take part in its silver jubilee edition. Under the patronage of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the events will run from 17th to 21st February 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Organised by (ADNEC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and UAE Armed Forces, the two exhibitions will showcase the latest defence developments featuring technology trends from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence and the vital role of these technologies in advancing the defence sector and its relevant industries. Themed ‘Defence for Security and Safety’, the event will also highlight the UAE’s leading initiatives in achieving digital transformation in line with the country’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy aimed at enhancing government’s performance and contributing to achieving the goals of UAE Centennial 2071 to become the best country in the world in all fields

IDEX will celebrate its silver jubilee in the upcoming edition, having completed 25 years since its inception in 1993. The global platform for the defence sector is set to attract the world's leading defence and security companies which will display their latest innovations, as well as feature international experts. Participants will also witness the latest developments within the local and regional defence industries.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC has confirmed that the comingedition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2019 is set to prove once again its leading position as a global platform to showcase the latest leading developments in security and defence, in line with the global technological trends such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Al Dhaheri added that the event consolidates its global reputation as one of the most prominent specialized exhibitions for defence industries and contributes in reflecting the continues efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership in advancing the present and future of the country’s defence sector position it on the world’s global map.

Al Dhaheri further emphasized that IDEX and NAVDEX remain proactive in boosting their capabilities as effective platforms that support national companies in marketing and exploring expansion opportunities for their products and services, in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 aimed at economic diversification, sustainable growth and supporting the non-oil sectors.

"We look forward to witness wide participation of leading manufacturers, defence systems companies, government officials, decision-makers, defence and security leaders and global specialists, as well as major international companies in the coming edition of the exhibition,” Al Dhaheri added.

Held on the side-lines of IDEX, NAVDEX 2019 is set to bring together industry leaders from around the world, to discuss and share innovative ideas and concepts in the field of naval defence and security. The exhibition will contribute in further consolidating UAE’s position as a key maritime player in the region and a leading hub for shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and restoration of warships. It provides a strategic platform to showcase the latest innovations by local and regional maritime companies and organizations in naval security and coastal protection.

IDEX & NAVDEX 2017 welcomed more than 105,000 visitors and witnessed the participation of more than 1,200 local, regional and international companies. The events also paved way for the signing of strategic deals with a combined value of AED 19.17 billion.