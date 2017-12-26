iflix Celebrates 10 Billion Minutes Streamed in 2017!

iflix

iflix, the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, is thrilled to share its latest milestone – 10 billion minutes streamed across its platform in 2017.

The achievement, equivalent to more than 19,000 years of content streamed, marks an incredible uptake in user engagement, with cumulative viewing minutes up well over 400% from three billion total minutes streamed at the end of 2016. iflix also maintains one of the highest active mobile viewing durations of any service globally, with an average of 2.5-2.75 hours per session.

The company’s localized content strategy focusing on first-run local movies direct from cinema and a bold slate of original programming has shown the largest gains in viewership, with its local and regional offerings and hyper local Originals accounting for a substantial portion of its viewership numbers.

To date, iflix has commissioned more than 10 Original exclusive projects, including the Company’s first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) foray in Originals,Waklinha Walaa, a 60-episode Egyptian TV series, was recently named OTT Production of the Year at the prestigious Broadcast PRO ME Awards 2017. In addition to a no-holds-barred stand-up comedy series in Malaysia (Oi! Jaga Mulut), the Phillippines (Hoy! Bibig Mo) and Indonesia (Oi! Jaga Lambe), Indonesian feature filmFilosofi Kopi 2: Ben & Jody, its first original Indonesian dramas series Magic Hour: The Series;its first Malaysian drama series, KL Gangster: Underworld; as well as feature film marking the Philippines’ own Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino return to the screen, slated for 2018.

The iflix app also recently surpassed 12 million downloads from Google Play and Apple iOS stores. The company further announced upgrades to its app performance and functionality, with breakthrough personalisation features and new branded and genre-based Channels, in addition to allowing users to follow celebrity curated Playlists.

iflix Group Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Britt said: “2017 has been an incredible year for iflix. Surpassing 10 billion minutes streamed in just the last 12 months, is a great way to end a year that saw us launching in MENA and Africa with over a dozen new markets, our first Original titles, and so much more. Every one of these milestones is a testament to the hard work, commitment, energy and passion of our ever-growing team of 700 across the world. We also owe a huge thank you to our customers, for sharing their time, feedback and patience, allowing us to continually learn, and improve and get better every day at delivering a service created just for them.”

Since its launch in June 2017, iflix has achieved exponential growth in MENA, expanding its footprint across eight markets and establishing a first-of-its-kind joint venture with Zain, a leading mobile and data services operator in the Middle East and Africa, to make iflix’s world-class service available to Zain’s 47 million customers throughout the region. A recent study also found that iflix ranked No. 1 in Android entertainment app downloads across five of its active markets in the region to date.

Now available to over one billion consumers across 24 territories throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as the clear market leader in video streaming. Offering consumers, a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian and Middle Eastern regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

THE CAMPAIGN

To celebrate the 10 billion minutes streamed milestone, iflix is running the “We Love Ya” campaign across its Facebook pages, to thank fans and subscribers of the service. The campaign, which shares some fun and quirky iflix viewer data, includes a sponsored giveaway of year-long iflix subscriptions to participants in all iflix markets. Check out www.facebook.com/iflixjo for more details.

