IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) Holds Series of Free Budgeting and Planning Workshops Across the Middle East

Hanadi Khalife, Director, MEA and India operations at IMA

IMA®(Institute of Management Accountants) is holding a series of free budgeting and planning workshops for employers and individual accounting and finance professionals in four major cities across the Middle East region. The workshop series will take place in Muscat, Oman on April 9, 2019; in Doha, Qatar on April 10, 2019; in Amman, Jordan on April 21, 2019; and in Kuwait City, Kuwait on April 22, 2019.

The workshops aim to help finance managers, financial planners, and analysts add value to their organization by being able to analyze the impact of external and internal factors on budget planning, evaluate and learn analysis techniques, and assess how budgets influence strategy formulation.

“We are organizing these workshops to extend our support to professionals and employers in the region to encourage their finance teams to learn skills that emphasize deeper financial analysis, planning, and decision support,” said Hanadi Khalife, Director, MEA and India operations at IMA.

During the workshops, IMA will also be awarding 20 professional CMA (Certified Management Accountants) scholarships to help employers build a well-trained, competent finance team and maintain their competitive advantage.

“The CMA teaches skills that go beyond the ‘number crunching’ aspects of finance and accounting. Our professional CMA scholarships allow professionals to pursue the CMA certification with an initial boost in morale and financial incentive to dedicate study time to pass the rigorous two-part exam,” said Ahmad Mkhallati, Director of Partner Relations, MEA and India operations at IMA.

A professional CMA scholarship is valued at US $1,325 while Wiley, IMA’s official learning partner, will also be extending free access to its Wiley Gold Online Package worth US $1,350 per course bringing the total value of each professional CMA scholarship at US $2,650.

“The initial response from our corporate partners whom we ask to nominate their employees have been overwhelmingly positive. We have received more than 350 submissions from many organizations which proves that the demand for the CMA certification is high among employers and employees in the region,” concluded Mkhallati.