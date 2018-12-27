Imdaad Celebrates Success Of Strategic Partnerships

Imdaad at Strategic Partner Appreciation

Follow > Disable alert for Imdaad Follow >

Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, recently hosted its annual Strategic Partner Appreciation event at Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai.

Based on their efficiency and value-added services, Imdaad honored its valued suppliers and partners, while recognizing their contributions to the company’s outstanding growth and transformation during the last 11 years.

Mr. Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO, Imdaad, said: “At Imdaad, our strategic partnerships have been instrumental to our remarkable journey to date. We deeply value our partners’ efforts in enabling us to offer services that meet and exceed the expectations of our customers. I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest gratitude to them for their continued support and unwavering commitment that helped us scale the heights of success and establish Imdaad as a leading integrated facilities management company in the region.”