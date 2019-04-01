Imdaad Shines a Light on Environmental Responsibility in Support of #Earthhourdubai on March 30

Earth Hour Photos

As part of its commitment to being an advocate for environmental sustainability, Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has marked #EarthHourDubai 2019 with a series of activities.

In honor and support of the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, Imdaad switched off lights and electronic appliances between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on 30 March 2019. In addition, the organization has participated in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Earth Hour Walk’ that took place from 4 pm to 10 pm between Marasi Promenade and Marasi Business Bay, with a range of fun-filled activities for the entire family.

“At Imdaad, we believe that everyone has a role to play in protecting our planet and ensuring that our future generations can live in a clean, green ecosystem. Supporting the global Earth Hour movement comes as part of our commitment to being an environmentally-conscious organization that is dedicated to encouraging the community to take responsibility for conserving our natural resources and reducing our environmental footprint. We are delighted that we have witnessed enthusiastic participation from our partners and the residents of the UAE, and remain committed to continue raising awareness about issues that affect our existence as humans,” said Mr. Jamal Abdullah Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad.

In addition and as part of the company’s continuous efforts to encourage residents to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, Imdaad hosted three sustainability workshopsfor its client, Mashreq, in the run-up to Earth Hour. Hosted by Imdaad’s energy management experts, the workshops took place at Mashreq’s offices in Dubai Outsourcing Zone, Dubai Internet City, and the bank’s headquarters in Deira.