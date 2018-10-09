Inaugural Edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show to Kick Off Next Wednesday With the Participation of 270 Exhibiting Companies From 25 Countries

During the conference

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced that it is fully ready to launch the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS next week. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the show will run from the 17th to 20th of October,2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The announcement was at a press conference held today (Tuesday, 9th Oct., 2018) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in the in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC; Saeed Al Mansouri, Director of IDEX; Alex Nicholl, Show Director, ADIBS; Abdulla Al Hamli, Executive Vice President, Corporate Support, Abu Dhabi Ports; Mohammed Al Suwaidi, President of Al Suwaidi Marine, and senior officials from the public and private sectors.

ADIBS 2018, organized by ADNEC, will be held at the ADNEC Marina, a venue dedicated to hosting international maritime events. The event will honor UAE's rich maritime heritage and attract 270 exhibiting companies from 25 countries, along with local companies involved in luxury boats, yachts, water sports and fishing equipment industries, representing 48 per cent of the participants in this inaugural edition of ADIBS.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) said: “The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, falls in line with ADNEC’s strategy aimed at emphasizing Abu Dhabi's position as the region's capital for business tourism by organizing new events and attracting key global exhibitions and conferences in the Emirate. We decided to organize the boat show after an extensive study of the local market, focusing on sectors identified in the Abu Dhabi Plan and Emirate’s Vision 2030, where leisure and tourism sectors are recognized as the main pillars of economic growth and diversification, along with other sectors.

Al Dhaheri added: “ADNEC is the ideal venue for hosting and organizing an event of this magnitude, owing to its extensive indoor, outdoor and waterfront exhibition areas, which distinguishes it from other venues in the region and even around the world. The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will be attended by 175 local, regional and international companies representing over 270 exhibiting companies from 25 countries and it is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors from around the world. Many participating companies have announced their intention to launch new products, ranging from luxury yachts, boats, specialized water sports and fishing equipment, for the first time at the global level. This reflects ADNEC’s leading role in attracting major international exhibitions and conferences, as well as the confidence reposed in us by organizers, stakeholders and exhibitors, to successfully host events that exceed their expectations.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of IDEX, said: “The show will showcase the latest range of leisure marine products, particularly international and regional luxury yachts and boats, at the ADNEC Marina, which has a total area of 31,000 square meters and a 6-meter deep water canal, enabling exhibitors to get a complete view of the latest superyachts and boats of various sizes. This much-awaited event is being attended by almost 270 local and international exhibiting companies from 25 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Italy, France, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and New Zealand.

Al Mansoori highlighted that as many as 23 exclusive product launches will be conducted for an exciting array of boats, luxury yachts, water sports and fishing equipment and others. The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors and over 90 boats during the 3 days of the event, from 3pm to 11 pm. The first day of the exhibition is dedicated exclusively to VIP guests, local and international media and exhibitors. ADNEC has also set up a dedicated media center equipped with the latest technological devices, to facilitate extensive media coverage during the event”.

Al Mansoori added: “The boat show will not only showcase boats and yachts but will also offer a wide range of marine sports equipment and fishing gear. In addition, it will feature live shows performed by international teams specialized in marine sports, where local, regional and global champions of these sports will participate. The show will also include exciting activities and events for families and visitors of all ages, from water sports, to competitions and diversified leisure activities.

Abdullah Humaid Al Hamli, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Our participation in the launch of the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is part of our efforts as a national institution, to enhance the marine tourism sector and promote Abu Dhabi's position as a leisure marine hub. The maritime sector has been growing steadily in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIB) will act as catalyst for the luxury yacht and boat industry which has grown in the last ten years and has started to attract industry leaders from the region and the rest of the world.”

He added: “The show is an ideal platform for leading local companies in the luxury yacht, boat and service industry to showcase their products, connect with international companies and explore opportunities to achieve the highest levels of growth through long-term partnerships with regional and international industry leaders. Abu Dhabi has a stunning coastline and distinctive beaches and islands, and the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will contribute in a major way to the attractiveness of its maritime tourism sector. We are confident that our partnership with ADNEC for the Boat Show will be an important step in the success of the inaugural edition of this event-- consolidating its position as the leading show for the boat industry, luxury yachts, water sports equipment and fishing, and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination to host various international events.”

for his part, Mohammed Al Suwaidi, President of Al Suwaidi Marine LLC, said: “We are honored to participate as the Gold Sponsor of this inaugural edition of ADIBS, which we are focused on promoting as a world-class event in the field of maritime tourism, in collaboration with leading international and local companies in this sector, as well as experts and specialists in the leisure marine sector. We are confident that this event will open up a world of opportunity for luxury yachts, boats, watersports and fishing equipment industry in the UAE, and provide the ideal platform for them to connect with leading international companies in this field.”

Al Suwaidi added: “The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is a unique opportunity for local boat manufacturers to showcase their products to a global audience, connect with their most prominent counterparts from all over the world and acquaint themselves with the latest in the world of boats, yachts, water sports and fishing gear and equipment. That’s what makes us excited about participating in this event, to present our products and services, and contribute – along with other companies - to promoting the luxury yachts and boats industry in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in particular. As one of the UAE's leading boat manufacturers, we look forward to participating in the inaugural edition of the show, where we will launch a new boat and showcase three unique boats from Al Suwaidi Marine.”

“Our participation in a high-profile international event such as the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, reflects our commitment to providing the best products in the leisure marine industry to suit the magnitude of the event and the global profile of its participants. I am confident that companies and stakeholders in the local, regional and international leisure marine sector will find it the perfect platform to connect and explore market opportunities.”

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will provide a unique platform for local manufacturers interested in marketing their products to an international audience, as it will host latest regional and international boats and yachts at the ADNEC Marina, a purpose-built venue with a six-metre deep channel enabling boats and yachts of all sizes to berth.

Among the strategic partners and sponsors of ADIBS are the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Sailing Academy, Al Suwaidi Marine, Mercedes - Emirates Motor Company, Integro, The Captain’s Club, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Jalboot, Delma Marine, Marine Concept, Hydro Water Sports, Greenline Yacht Interiors and Emirates Palace Hotel, among other prominent entities.

ADIBS 2018 will also witness the active participation of local leisure marine companies. Al Suwaidi Marine will unveil its 29-foot ASM 29 boat, while Delma Marine Boats & Marine Engines will launch its new boat the Boston Whaler Montauk 21, and the new Mercury V8 300. Riviera will launch Rcat50 Flybridge, Rcat38 boat and Riviera enclosed ferry, one of the most traditional means of transport in the UAE. ASIS Boats will unveil new amphibious boats and a Beach Lander series boat. Sulaco Arabia, a Dubai-based company, will launch the Tullio Abbate speed boats for the first time in the Middle East. These boats are built on Lake Como and feature Elite 27R, Sea Star RS, Sea Star Racing and Tullio Abbate Kid.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) is the first entity in the UAE to become a member of the International Federation of Boat Show Organizers (IFBSO), for the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show. ADIBS 2018 will bring together the leaders of boating, luxury yachts, water sports and fishing under one roof, from local manufacturers to international brands, who will be able to explore potential opportunities to increase their market share in the UAE's marine tourism sector. The event will also offer a wide range of products to be launched for the first time, as well as marine sports shows and other leisure activities to meet the needs all those interested in the boating, luxury yachts, water sports and fishing industries.