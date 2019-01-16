Indian Wins ‘Dream Home’ Grand Prize From Al Ansari Exchange

Donson Michael, won the 'Dream Home' prize worth AED 400,000

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, announced Donson Michael from India as the winner of the ‘Dream Home’ grand prize of Al Ansari Exchange’s Winter Promotion 2018. The draw, which was streamed live on the company’s social media platforms, was attended by Al Ansari Exchange’s senior officials and managers and a representative of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai.

Donson, won the 'Dream Home' prize worth AED 400,000, in the campaign that ran from November 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. He qualified after transferring AED 265 to his home country through Al Ansari Exchange Clock Tower branch in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Mohammed Hira Ali from Bangladesh, won 1 kilogram of gold after being selected from a list of finalists in an electronic draw made earlier. Eight other lucky individuals took home cash prizes worth AED 80,000 through weekly draws during the promotion period.

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange said: “The latest ‘Winter Promotion’ reflects our commitment towards making a positive impact in the lives of our customers by helping make their dreams come true. We congratulate Donson for winning the dream home grand prize and all other winners of the Promotion. We are overwhelmed by the number of participants in this edition, which inspires us to continue providing our customers with exceptional services and attractive rewards in recognition of their loyalty and continued support.”

Donson said: “Wining the ‘Dream Home’ grand prize is a dream come true for me and my family. I cannot wait to buy a new home in my country. I would like thank Al Ansari Exchange for helping me realize my dream of having my own home. I encourage everybody to join Al Ansari Exchange’s promotions to have a chance of winning and change their lives for the better.”