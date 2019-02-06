Indulge in the Latest Arabian-Inspired Spa Ritual at Address Dubai Mall

All products are brewed with tantalising oud, saffron, musk, amber frankincense and rose oil, thus exuding an exotic and rich aroma that leaves your five senses utterly soothed.

Address Dubai Mall has partnered with Cosmeticq to offer the ‘Arabian Escape Treatment’, an ultimate luxurious and sensory spa experience that leaves you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

Inspired by the Arabian cultural traditions and its rich heritage, the 120-minute indulging ritual incorporates use of natural ingredients such as henna, dates and camel milk.

Henna, a century-old medicinal herb, has long been known to brighten the skin with its healing and detoxifying attributes. The experience begins with an invigorating henna body scrub that help slough away dull, dead skin cells from the surface to reveal a radiant and refreshed skin.

The exfoliation is followed by a renewing date facial and an indulging camel milk body wrap, with the latter renowned globally for its anti-ageing properties. The three treatments combine in perfect unison to pamper your skin and leave it glowing radiantly, reminiscent of a majestic desert sunrise.

Recognised time and again for its outstanding approach to holistic wellness, The Spa at Address Dubai Mall is an award-winning retreat for blissful experiences of refinement and rejuvenation that nourish both mind and body.

Time: 10am – 10pm

Price & Duration: AED 1040 per person for 120-minute session

Venue: The Spa at Address Dubai Mall

For spa bookings, please call +971 4 438 8025 or email spa.dubaimall@addresshotels.com