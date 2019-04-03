Indulge Yourself in Danat Al Ain Resort’s In-House Comfort

Danat Al Ain Resort, managed by Danat Hotels & Resorts, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels is located in Al Ain, the famous ‘Garden City of the Gulf’, a haven of peace and tranquility.
The resort is a 75-minute drive from Dubai and 90 minutes drive from Abu Dhabi but a short five-minute drive from Al Ain Centre. The 5-star property features 216 rooms and suites with balconies overlooking the lush green gardens or the Jebel Hafeet Mountain. The spacious suites are elegantly furnished with satellite TVs, high speed internet access, 24-hour in-room dining and mini bar.
There are 22 Mediterranean style villas, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to 2-bedroom detached villas. Danat Al Ain Resort encompasses a choice of seven bars and restaurants ranging from contemporary to fresh and modern and Indian cuisines namely Arabesque, Tanjore, Luce, Tea Lounge, Oasis Café, Oasis Pool Bar and Shooters. For meetings and conferences, the ballroom can seat up to 1000 guests while the other meeting rooms can accommodate smaller groups. For complete well being, Danat Al Ain Resort has three swimming pools, two gymnasiums, Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, squash and tennis courts, Spa and outdoor play area.Less...
Contact Information:
PO Box 16031
Al Ain
United Arab Emirates