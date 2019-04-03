Indulge Yourself in Danat Al Ain Resort’s In-House Comfort

Family at Danat Al Ain

Follow > Disable alert for Stay and Dine Follow >

Danat Al Ain Resort being the premier choice for Al Ain accommodation offers impeccable services and utmost relaxation with their latest Stay and Dine offer.

The resort features a collection of bespoke facilities where guests can experience exquisite luxury from the comfort of their room with breathtaking views of the majestic Jebel Hafeet mountains or the resorts lush garden. What’s more, guests can take advantage of the resorts three temperature controlled pool and enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property.

In addition to an unforgettable staycation guests can indulge in a mouthwatering breakfast buffet and dinner at any of the resorts restaurants that offers a variety of scrumptious cuisines. Patrons will be spoilt for choice with various options; Tanjore offering a selection of Indian cuisine, Luce for all the Italian lovers out there, the all-day dining restaurant Arabesque for relishing international cuisine in an oriental atmosphere or McGettigan to enjoy a relaxed a night out.

“When you want to escape the city life and enjoy some quality time with your family Danat Al Ain resort is the perfect place to bond and unwind. We provide a comfort level for everyone by focusing on bonding, fun, and unrivalled luxury.” said Tarek Elias, Executive Assistant Manager of Danat Al Ain Resort.