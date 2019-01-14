Al Babtain Group was founded in 1948 to present a model of honesty, integrity and total dedication and to gain bright reputation in Kuwait and the Middle East area. Today Al Babtain Group has licensing rights for some of the world’s leading brands stretching the globe from the USA to the Far East. For 70 years Al Babtain Group has experienced continued success, and large measure of this success came from the Group’s advanced flexible management style and long term vision. These astounding results were achieved due to a versatile strategic formula focusing on growth amongst its sphere of activities; including automotive, technology, investment, information, industrial and Finance. The automotive sector is the main structure of the Al Babtain Group’s business, which owns some of the best selling and demanded brands in Kuwait, in addition to heavy equipments. The Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. and Trading and Contracting Company is proud to be the authorized agent and distributor of many Japanese, Chinese, and European (French) vehicles in Kuwait such as Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Citroen.
Infiniti Al Babtain Carries a Special Package on the Infiniti QX50
Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Infiniti vehicles in the State of Kuwait, announces the launch of an exclusive package deal that accompanies the purchase of the new Infiniti QX50 at the Al Rai showroom.
When buying the new Infiniti QX50, customers can be guaranteed a benefit package of a two year full insurance, free maintenance or 60,000 KM, 5 year warranty open mileage, 24/7 road side assistance, a replacement car and free registration and 3rd party insurance.
The new INFINITI QX50 is the world’s first variable compression ratio engine in a production vehicle which was created to fully meet the needs of today’s premium car buyers and to deliver on their desire to own the latest masterpiece of technology. The VC-Turbo engine delivers the strong and convincing performance of a V6 and the fuel economy of a 4-cylinder engine – transforming on demand and based on the input of the drivers. Instantly adapting to their needs, the VC-Turbo lets them harness the exhilarating performance of 268 hp and 380 nm at 4,400 rpm of torque.
Developed on an entirely new platform, the QX50 features the sophisticated and assuring INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Drive Assist technologies react instantaneously to critical driving situations, supporting the drivers with a range of empowering ‘co-pilot’ features, and enabling them to always be in total control.
Driver-centric, yet passenger-minded, the QX50 offers a package of technologies to enhance the driving experience, while a calm, connected, and relaxing cabin features an asymmetric layout – designed to meet different needs of the driver and the passengers.
Infiniti Al Babtain encourages its customers to explore the advantage of the exclusive deal by visiting the designated showroom located in Al Rai.
