Infiniti Al Babtain Carries a Special Package on the Infiniti QX50

The new INFINITI QX50

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Infiniti vehicles in the State of Kuwait, announces the launch of an exclusive package deal that accompanies the purchase of the new Infiniti QX50 at the Al Rai showroom.

When buying the new Infiniti QX50, customers can be guaranteed a benefit package of a two year full insurance, free maintenance or 60,000 KM, 5 year warranty open mileage, 24/7 road side assistance, a replacement car and free registration and 3rd party insurance.

The new INFINITI QX50 is the world’s first variable compression ratio engine in a production vehicle which was created to fully meet the needs of today’s premium car buyers and to deliver on their desire to own the latest masterpiece of technology. The VC-Turbo engine delivers the strong and convincing performance of a V6 and the fuel economy of a 4-cylinder engine – transforming on demand and based on the input of the drivers. Instantly adapting to their needs, the VC-Turbo lets them harness the exhilarating performance of 268 hp and 380 nm at 4,400 rpm of torque.

Developed on an entirely new platform, the QX50 features the sophisticated and assuring INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Drive Assist technologies react instantaneously to critical driving situations, supporting the drivers with a range of empowering ‘co-pilot’ features, and enabling them to always be in total control.

Driver-centric, yet passenger-minded, the QX50 offers a package of technologies to enhance the driving experience, while a calm, connected, and relaxing cabin features an asymmetric layout – designed to meet different needs of the driver and the passengers.

Infiniti Al Babtain encourages its customers to explore the advantage of the exclusive deal by visiting the designated showroom located in Al Rai.