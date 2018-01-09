Infor Included in Linkedin Learning Solution's LMS Integration Partner Program

Tarik Taman, VP and General Manager, IMEA, Infor

Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the company's inclusion in the LinkedIn Learning Solution's LMS Integration Partner Program. Infor's agreement with LinkedIn allows it to integrate Infor Learning Management (LMS) with LinkedIn Learning, which is expected to result in access to more flexible training options for joint customers.

With this functionality currently expected to be available in early 2018, joint Infor LMS and LinkedIn Learning customers will be able to access LinkedIn Learning with Lynda.com content through their Infor LMS solution. LinkedIn Learning is designed to combine industry-leading content from Lynda.com with personalized course recommendations, based on insights from LinkedIn's network. Users can select from topics covering leadership skills, time management, problem solving, peer relationships, conflict management, project management, communication and presentation skills. Part of the Infor Human Capital Management (HCM) suite of solutions, Infor LMS is a robust end-to-end solution designed to help with creating, delivering, and reporting on learning throughout an internal and extended organization. Its goal is to help accelerate the rate at which organizations can help employees achieve their full potential by learning how to improve various business skills. which can contribute directly to the success of the company.

"Successful organizations understand that if they foster the talent within their workforce, they can help them achieve their full potential and can help them transfer those learning accomplishments directly to the business," said Tarik Taman, VP and General Manager, IMEA, Infor. "Aligning ourselves with leading companies such as LinkedIn can help ensure that we are working to provide our customers with the best learning experience and options in the marketplace, so their organizations can be better positioned for true return on capability."

