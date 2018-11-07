International Investment Bank Announces Successful Exit From Aircraft Investment, Achieving 18 Percent IRR

International Investment Bank (IIB) was incorporated in Bahrain in October 2003 as an Islamic investment bank, with an authorized capital of US$ 200 million and a paid up capital of US$ 43 million.
In December 2007, IIB concluded a combined rights issue and private placement offering that has increased the issued share capital to US$ 110 million and total shareholders’ equity in excess of US$ 200 million. The Bank’s shareholders are high net worth individuals, business houses and institutions from the GCC states. The Bank undertakes two core business activities - private equity and real estate - and aims to offer its clients an internationally diversified range of investments generated through its network of strategic partnerships. It has been involved in investments worth more than USD 2.4 billion including debt and other investors equity since its inception.Less...
Contact Information:
37th Floor, Almoayyed Tower,
Al Seef District,
P. O. Box 11616
Manama,
Kingdom of Bahrain