Iranian Film Simulation to Take Part in the Carthage Film Festival

Created in 1961, the Carthage Film Festival (JCC) is the oldest event of its kind on the African continent and the Arab World.

Director Abed Abest's Iranian film Simulation is taking part in the 29th Carthage Film Festival (JCC) (November 3-10) within the Asian Cinema Section, making its Arab world premiere after a successful tour at international film festivals.

Created in 1961, the Carthage Film Festival (JCC) is the oldest event of its kind on the African continent and the Arab World. This year, the festival will screen more than 200 films, produced in 2017 and 2018, from 47 countries in its different sections, including 54 Arab films.

Simulation landed its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film took part in a number of prestigious film festivals such as; Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Shanghai International Film Festival, Iranian Film Festival in Boston, Iranian Film Festival in Prague, and FlorenceMiddle East Now! Film Festival.

Simulation tells the story of three young friends who are planning for a party during the weekend at an old man's house. Little did they know, this gathering will lead to a tragic turn of events for them all. Written and directed by Abed Abest, the film stars Abed Abest, Shahrzad Seifi, and Majid Yousefi. MAD Solutions is handling the film's distribution across the Arab world.

Abed Abest is an Iranian theatre actor/filmmaker who starred in several works by salient directors Amir-Reza Koohestani and Reza Gouran. He is also the lead actor in Shahram Mokri's Fish and Cat (2013) andInvasion (2017). Abed's directing credits include the short film I Haven't Seen Hossien since the Day Before Yesterday (2011) and the medium-length film The Corner (2014). His debut feature filmSimulation premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.