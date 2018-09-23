Irresistible Offer on Nissan Patrol V8 by Nissan Al Babtain

Nissan Patrol

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz AlBabtain Company (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, drives its customers with excitement with new and irresistible offer on one of the world’s toughest off-road vehicles. Hailing from the Nissan Patrol family, the Nissan Patrol V8 is available for only KD 15,999 for the first time in Kuwait, making it a dream come true for many fans.

Backed by a proven legacy as one of the most reliable, rugged and versatile 4X4s available, the Nissan Patrol V8 is equipped with an immense 400 HP, 560Nm of torque, direct injection gasoline and variable valve event and lift technologies to give the driver all the power. The V8 is furnished with a luxurious interior, leather seats, wooden panel and chrome trims to convey a premium comfort that caters to the unique tastes of its customers.

A classic drive for families, the V8 is integrated with superior levels of styling, and cutting edge technology that boasts a multi system entertainment DVD screen featuring home LCD quality in-vehicle with the 8-inch WVGA monitors for 2nd row passengers along with the 8-inch class-leading navigation system. Followed by an 8-inch LCD color screen that comes with a multi-function drive computer. The King of the off-road can deliver 8 passengers safely, quickly and swiftly through sandy terrains.

Incorporating dynamic safety mechanisms for a peaceful driving experience, the V8 also maintains substantial fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, with a 5.6 L engine tuned to offer enhanced performance, and fitted with 18 – inch forged alloy wheels along with a dual SRS airbag for the driver and front passenger.

The V8 exterior comes with dynamic front and rear end sporting LED combination lamps in addition to rear view cameras, a remote engine starter, sunroof and a front and rear parking sensors.

Nissan Al Babtain invites customers to visit its showrooms located in Al Rai and Ahmadi to seize this exclusive opportunity and enjoy the Hero of All Terrains.