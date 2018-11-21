Issuing of 'The Brave Knowledge World' Book by Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh

The Brave Knowledge World book

The book entitled “The Brave Knowledge World” was recently issued by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Translation, Distribution and Publishing on behalf of its author HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, who presents the statement of his absolute belief in the power of the knowledge and technological world that will lead to “a glowing” future.

In the book, released in both Arabic and English, Dr Abu Ghazaleh introduces his vision on the challenges encountered by the education field in an information society, the ability to discover new approaches for education and developing solutions that are based on good knowledge of technological means and the recent media used in education, how to use and configure the interactive education environment along with the understanding of weaknesses and strengths of modern technological applications and realization of their power and their capacity limitations.

The book, which is the first of its kind in this region, represents Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh's assertion that the value of modern technology in education is its capacity and ability to reach learners, namely those who were unable to complete their studies in conventional educational institutions owing to their social or personal circumstances, and the assertion that technology enhances the quality and equality of education while meeting the needs of the information society.

Abu-Ghazaleh introduces solutions for critical issues suffered by the Arabian youth with the number one consideration being the unemployment problem, which is seen as a qualitative not quantitative problem in an information society, which requires raising and enhancing the levels of employees' intellectual and professional skills. On the other hand, this problem was not addressed by the industrial revolution which created a wide gap in the market for selective manpower.

The 184-page book, written stylishly in simplified language aimed at the youth, introduces the present challenges; including that of succeeding in achieving the optimum implementation of technology in order to enhance the quality of education and develop its expansion.