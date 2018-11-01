It’s Movember at Grand Millennium Dubai

Head over to Toshi to indulge in authentic Asian flavours from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and China.

November at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights is all about Movember, the global initiative to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Fathers, partners, brothers and friends and even women who support the cause will enjoy a variety of special deals offered across the hotel’s bars and restaurants.

Belgian Beer Café

Men sporting a moustache will get 30% off their total bill when dining at Belgian Beer Café every Sunday and Monday, from 6:00pm to 2:00am, during the month of November. The great atmosphere at Belgian Beer Café with its lovely outdoor seating is the perfect place to feast on delicious Belgian and European food and drinks. All-time favourites are burgers, chicken wings, Belgian mussels and more.

Toshi

Head over to Toshi to indulge in authentic Asian flavours from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and China. Every Wednesday, from 6:30pm to 11:30pm through the month, ‘Mo-Bros’ can flaunt their moustache while dining and receive a 50% discount in their total bill. Located on the 18th floor, enjoy the mesmerizing views of the city’s skyline while savouring the finest Asian specialities.

Crystal Bar

All male guests who have moustache will be offered 30% discount on their total bill during the month of November at Crystal Bar from 6:00pm to 12:00am every day. Located adjacent to the lobby, this stylish lounge bar offers the finest collections of drinks and snacks.

Grow your moustache this November and support the Movember Foundation, the only charity taking action to raise global awareness and address some of the health issues faced by men such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

For more information about the Movember promotions, please call +971 4 429 9999, or message the hotel via WhatsApp at +971 55 561 2122.