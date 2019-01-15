Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel Readies Itself for Halal Tourism Growth

Richard Haddad, CEO Jannah Burj Al Sarab

Follow > Disable alert for Richard Haddad Follow >

Readying itself for the influx of Muslim travellers to the region, Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel, the leading luxury halal hotel brand, augments its management team by announcing the appointment of Richard Haddad as Chief Executive Officer. A study released by the Arabian Travel Market at the last Global Halal Tourism Summit forecasts that Muslim travellers will spend will spend $157 billion by 2020.

With more than 25 years of hospitality experience, including his most recent role as Director of Product Development in Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Haddad’s mandate includes driving the company’s growth strategy, increasing operational efficiency and overseeing the next phase of development for the property.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Almheiri, owner of Jannah Burj Al Sarab said, “Richard Haddad’s appointment is a strategic one that marks the beginning of a new, exciting growth phase for Jannah Burj Al Sarab hotel. He has a stellar reputation coupled with his deep institutional knowledge of the property and the Jannah brand, as well as the Arabian hospitality that we represent.”

Haddad previously held managerial positions across various hotel groups in the Middle East including Monroe Hotels and Vision Hotels. With a keen and balanced focus on staff development and guest experience, Haddad is focused on creating a positive environment for the staff, which in turn contributes to the enhancement of personalized experiences at the hotel.

“This is an exciting time for Jannah Burj Al Sarab hotel as we firmly establish ourselves in the region as the luxury halal hotel brand of choice, as well as cement our footprint in the international market. As we ready for the increasing influx of Muslim travellers to the region, I am excited about this leadership opportunity and look forward to working with my expanded team to further elevate our guest’s experiences and uphold the traditions of which Jannah is so proud, whilst growing the property outreach,” said Haddad commenting on his new role.

“Haddad will work with the Board of Directors to set and fulfil Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s objectives, maximize performance and identify strategies to ensure both short term and long-term results for the brand. His proven leadership, operational excellence, and sound business and financial acumen will play a key role in fulfilling Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s renewed mission to strengthen its position in the country,” concluded Almheiri.

Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s is an award winning 5-star hotel hub that offers business, shopping, cultural and beach experiences in the central business district of Abu Dhabi. It won the coveted UAE's & Abu Dhabi's Leading Hotel Residences Award at the World Travel Awards in 2018.

For more information, please call 800-JANNAH (526624) or email media@jannah-hotels.com.