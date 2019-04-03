Jannah Burj Al Sarab Introduces New Premium Rooms for the Ultimate VIP Experience

JBAS Premier Room

Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel unveiled its Premium Rooms available across all its room categories that includes the Deluxe Roomwith City/ Sea View, Deluxe Suite with City/ Sea View, and One-Bedroom Suite.

These are premium rooms that cost an extra AED 100 per night for added luxury including a choice of hard and soft pillows on request, distinctive luxury bath amenities, personalized bathrobe, own coffee machine, upgraded mini bar, complimentary shoes shine service and wakeup call with coffee. The new feature is designed to introduce a new premium status, offer enriched benefits, and provide a wealth of comfort as is signature to the world-class Jannah brand.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Haddad, CEO of Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel said, “We are more focused than ever on providing exceptional experiences to all of our guests – and that includes evolving those experiences to meet their changing needs. We are proud to launch our newest Premium Rooms, which exemplify our innovative spirit and will raise the bar on what it means to deliver truly customer-inspired hospitality.”

The Premium Rooms can be availed through direct bookings via reception, call centre or hotel website. For more information, please call 800-JANNAH (526624) or email media@jannah-hotels.com.