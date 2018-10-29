Jannah Burj Al Sarab Set to Highlight Halal Holiday Destinations in the UAE at World Travel Market

Jannah Burj Al Sarab

Jannah Burj Al Sarab has announced its participation in the upcoming World Travel Market, to be held in London from 5 to 7 November, 2018. The property will be joining the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in the exhibition.

Held annually, World Travel Market in London is among the largest international exhibitions that brings industry experts together under one roof for a distinctive opportunity to meet fellow industry professionals for exclusive business opportunities. More than 188 countries across will be represented by over 5,000 companies from the travel, tourism, investment, air transport and travel technologies industries.

Richard Haddad, CEO of Jannah Burj Al Sarab said, “World Travel Market gives us an ideal platform where our team can showcase our products and offers to a global audience. Through this unique presence, we aim to reconnect with existing suppliers and create new contracts with new players in the market to further cement the status internationally.”

During the travel show, the property will be represented by a team of sales and marketing experts who will introduce its signature luxury halal concept through bespoke holiday offers and packages. Additionally, the delegates will work towards enhancing business relationships with existing partners while establishing new deals and agreements with key industry experts and regional tour operators.

Ossama Charrouf, Vice President of Sales said, “Brand presence is very important for a UAE destination such as Jannah Burj Al Sarab. With our property being a family-friendly destination ideally located within minutes away from the biggest tourist attractions in the capital, we aim to widen our horizons with regional representations courtesy of our partners to reach our target markets.”