Jannah Group Brings Home Five World Luxury Hotel Awards

Jannah Group was named the Middle East's winner for Luxury Management Group.

The Jannah Group has been honoured with five accolades from the continental and country categories during the 12th World Luxury Hotel Awards. The annual gala ceremony, which was held in Bali, Indonesia saw the attendance of over 360 guests representing the finest luxury hospitality organizations from around the world.

Jannah Group was named the Middle East’s winner for Luxury Management Group, while its properties including Jannah Marina Bay Suites won Luxury Rooftop View Hotel, Jannah Place Dubai took home the Luxury Boutique Serviced Apartments and Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah won Luxury Villa Resort for the Middle East category. It’s Abu Dhabi property, Jannah Burj Al Sarab was also awarded with the UAE’s Luxury Eco/Green Hotel.

The group’s Digital Marketing Manager, Anna Asistio said, “We are delighted to receive such recognitions from this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards. This is a strong testament on our approach to set our hotels and resort apart from other properties through tailored and personalized experiences for every guest staying with us.”

World Luxury Hotel Awards’ Marketing Director Michael Hunter-Smith also commented, saying, “Jannah Group stands as a representation of Arabian luxury hospitality that is truly unique to the region. We are glad to give voice to travellers and the global hospitality industry and we are happy to recognize Jannah Group for another outstanding year.”

The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognizes global properties for enhancing guest experiences with world-class facilities and service excellence. More than 99 accolades presented on a regional, continental, global and country basis are bestowed upon exemplary hotels and hospitality groups as voted by over 300,000 guests, travellers and industry players alike.