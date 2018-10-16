Jannah Resort & Villas Continues to Lead Hospitality Growth in Ras Al Khaimah

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah reported a positive overall performance during the third quarter of 2018. The latest months marked a strong presence for the Jannah property, which continues to pace the region as one of the most idyllic resort destination in Ras Al Khaimah.

Mr. Richard Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah confirmed the property’s outstanding growth, stating a 51.82% increase in revenue and 50% increase in occupancy rates for the third quarter of 2018 compared to the resort’s 2017 third quarter hotel performance. He said, “The double-digit increase in holiday-goers as well as business travellers within Ras Al Khaimah has set its tourism industry to flourish with numerous development opportunities. The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has done tremendous efforts to bring in more visitors to the city, with new adventure activities, cultural sites, and now direct commercial flights from Europe to the city. Over the third quarter of 2018, Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah has managed to perform and outgrow the overall market forecasts in terms of arrivals and revenue. We are proud to achieve such success in partnership with some of the region’s thriving tour operators and major suppliers in our very first property in the Emirate and we look forward to further advancing our services and meet this increasing demand.”

Located in Mina Al Arab, Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah is the ultimate luxury getaway that brings the most conducive spot for a rustic break from the city life. The property features an exclusive beach-front address with over 19 three-bedroom villas, 1 four-bedroom villa and 100 expansive apartments offering bespoke greeneries and marina views, and exclusive temperature-controlled pools and garden landscape.

Haddad explained, “There is a tremendous potential for Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah to continue driving its growth rate. Included in our various long stay and luxury villa packages are benefits including free shuttle services to the pristine beach landscape and to Al Hamra Mall for our guests. Additionally, we are working closely with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and we are fortunate to be included in one of the selected resorts as a drop-off point for the Ras Al Khaimah Shuttle Bus which takes from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah, and vice versa.”

As the market’s landscape continues to move towards the digital world, the property’s Director of E-Distribution, Andre Ferreira reported the impact of website booking to the hotel’s overall revenue, saying “We have seen positive results in our drive towards becoming more accessible online. Apart from being active in hotel booking websites, our own website www.jannah-hotels.com has particularly witnessed a 13% year-to-date increase in organic website bookings per night for Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah, contributing to 77% of year-to-date growth in organic website revenues.”

“As a luxury halal brand, we possess a deep understanding towards establishing a unique hospitality program that is pioneered with innovative management services and fulfils each guests’ need for exclusivity, relaxation and utmost comfort. We are currently collaborating with RAK Properties, the main developer of Mina Al Arab for an exciting events calendar for the rest of 2018 until the early 2019 and we are more than excited to reveal it to our patrons and residents here in the area during the upcoming months,” concluded Haddad.