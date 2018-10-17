Jazeera Airways Inaugurates Duty Free Shopping at T5, Managed by Dufry

Jazeera Airways Duty Free T5

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today announced the opening of the new duty free shopping area in partnership with Dufry and That Al Salasil in its terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport.

Covering 470 square meters, the new duty free store offers over 3,000 items from food, beauty, travel accessories and jewellery, in addition to exclusive offerings and novelties that are introduced all year-long in the food and beauty categories.

Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Since the opening of the Jazeera Airways terminal, our customers have enjoyed an easy, fast and fully-dedicated gateway to travel from and back to Kuwait. With more services and features ready to roll out at the new terminal in the coming months, customers can today enjoy great products and offers at the new duty free after a short time spent checking-in and completing immigration and security checks. We are glad to have partnered with leaders in the field as Dufry and That Al Salsil has consistently served the local airport for over a decade.”

The duty free shopping area is managed by global travel retailer, Dufry, and its local partner, That Al Salasil. Dufry operates over 2,200 duty free and duty paid shops in airports and other travel and touristic areas in 65 countries including Kuwait.

Andrea Belardini, Dufry Divisional CEO for Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract earlier this year for the duty free operations in this impressive new terminal. Dufry and its partner, That Al Salasil, have been operating at Kuwait International Airport for over 12 years and have built up a detailed understanding of the market and the customer profile. We have used this expertise to help us create a world-class store, which we are confident will deliver an enhanced shopping experience to the Jazeera Airways terminal travellers. I would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to our colleagues at Jazeera Airways, with whom we have worked in close partnership to create this exceptional new store.”

With the inauguration of its new dedicated terminal T5 in May 2018, Jazeera Airways provides travellers a seamless travel experience thanks to a capacity exceeding 2.5 million passengers annually through a quick and simple 90-meter journey from parking to boarding.