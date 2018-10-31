Jazeera Airways Increases Flights to Doha Starting November 4

The new flight offers convenient connections on Jazeera Airways and through Kuwait from Doha to Bahrain, Dubai, Cochin, Jeddah and Riyadh.
Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today increased the frequency of return flights it operates between Kuwait and Doha to three daily.
The new flight number J9115 departs at 7:30am from Kuwait to Doha, arriving at 08:50am, while flight number J9116 departs at 9:50am from Doha to Kuwait, and arrives at 11:10am.
The new flight offers convenient connections on Jazeera Airways and through Kuwait from Doha to Bahrain, Dubai, Cochin, Jeddah and Riyadh, while it also offers convenient connections to Doha from Cairo, Mumbai, Lahore, Hyderabad and Alexandria.
Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We are pleased to be serving our customers with more timing alternatives to meet their needs whether they are traveling to Qatar for work or leisure. Our customers can now take advantage of this new convenient breakfast time departure and return on the same day on our afternoon flight.”
Flight Number
Frequency
From
To
Departure (Local Time)
Arrival (Local Time)
J9 111
Daily
Kuwait
Doha
01:45am
03:05am
J9 112
Daily
Doha
Kuwait
04:05am
05:25am
J9 115
Daily
Kuwait
Doha
07:30am
08:50am
J9 116
Daily
Doha
Kuwait
09:50am
11:10am
J9 113
Daily
Kuwait
Doha
01:30pm
02:50pm
J9 114
Daily
Doha
Kuwait
03:50pm
05:10pm
Jazeera Airways flies to 26 popular destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, family and weekend destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Alexandria, Amman, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Assiut, Luxor, Mashhad, Sohag, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Cairo, Al Najaf, Taif, Doha, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lahore, Baku and Tbilisi.
The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and an Airbus A320neo, the first to be owned and operated in the Middle East.