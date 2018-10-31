Jazeera Airways Increases Flights to Doha Starting November 4

The new flight offers convenient connections on Jazeera Airways and through Kuwait from Doha to Bahrain, Dubai, Cochin, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today increased the frequency of return flights it operates between Kuwait and Doha to three daily.

The new flight number J9115 departs at 7:30am from Kuwait to Doha, arriving at 08:50am, while flight number J9116 departs at 9:50am from Doha to Kuwait, and arrives at 11:10am.

The new flight offers convenient connections on Jazeera Airways and through Kuwait from Doha to Bahrain, Dubai, Cochin, Jeddah and Riyadh, while it also offers convenient connections to Doha from Cairo, Mumbai, Lahore, Hyderabad and Alexandria.

Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We are pleased to be serving our customers with more timing alternatives to meet their needs whether they are traveling to Qatar for work or leisure. Our customers can now take advantage of this new convenient breakfast time departure and return on the same day on our afternoon flight.”

Flight Number Frequency From To Departure (Local Time) Arrival (Local Time) J9 111 Daily Kuwait Doha 01:45am 03:05am J9 112 Daily Doha Kuwait 04:05am 05:25am J9 115 Daily Kuwait Doha 07:30am 08:50am J9 116 Daily Doha Kuwait 09:50am 11:10am J9 113 Daily Kuwait Doha 01:30pm 02:50pm J9 114 Daily Doha Kuwait 03:50pm 05:10pm

Jazeera Airways flies to 26 popular destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, family and weekend destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Alexandria, Amman, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Assiut, Luxor, Mashhad, Sohag, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Cairo, Al Najaf, Taif, Doha, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lahore, Baku and Tbilisi.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and an Airbus A320neo, the first to be owned and operated in the Middle East.