Jazeera Airways Introduces Self-Check-In Kiosks and New Services at Jazeera Terminal 5

Passengers can now issue their boarding pass and baggage tags in less than a minute.

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, has introduced state-of-the-art self-check-in kiosks at its Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport, in addition to a series of services and new offerings that add value to passengers and make their travel experience easier with Jazeera Airways.

In addition to the self-check-in kiosks, the airline has introduced free WiFi internet service at its gates at T5, as well as announced the opening of new restaurants and shops at the duty free and terminal areas. Jazeera Airways is also providing support to passengers with a dedicated Help Team present at the terminal and a 24-hour Terminal 5 call center service at 176.

Commenting on the new services available to passengers, Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We continue to introduce services that add value to our customers when traveling with Jazeera Airways. These additional amenities and services at our dedicated Jazeera Terminal are raising the level of the passenger experience that customers can benefit from when flying Jazeera Airways at Kuwait International Airport.”

Fast self-check-in kiosks

Using the latest self-check-in kiosks available in the industry, passengers can print their boarding pass and baggage tag in less than a minute. They are required to enter their booking reference, scan their passport and ensure their bags do not contain restricted goods. After printing their boarding pass and baggage tags, passengers drop their bags off at the dedicated desk and then directly head to passport control.

The self-check-in kiosks service is available for passengers traveling to any destination served by Jazeera Airways.

T5 call center number: 176

The new dedicated number of T5 serves passengers and their families to inquire about flights and other services. A Jazeera Help Team is also available at the terminal to guide passengers and respond to their queries.

WiFi at gates

The WiFi internet connection service is available free for passengers when boarding at the T5 gates.

New restaurants and shops

Among the new restaurants and shops now open at T5, passengers can enjoy a Duty Free shop, and now get refreshments airside at Costa Coffee, Slim Chickens and Café Supreme before their flight.