Jazeera Airways Launches Free Inflight Entertainment Service

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today launched Jazeera Screens, its wireless inflight entertainment service on all flights, enabling passengers to enjoy watching movies and TV shows as well as play games, read about local destinations and track their route, all for free.

Jazeera Screens is an innovative service available on iOS and Android devices. Passengers can simply connect to the on-board wireless network to start enjoying the content during their flight using their smartphone or tablet. Passengers are also invited to download the Jazeera Screens app before boarding to stream at their convenience during their flight.

Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Jazeera Airways continues to roll out new services to enhance our customers’ experience every time they fly with us. The new system has been deployed with leading service providers in the field to cater to our wide customer base and provide them with a rich content in English, Arabic and Indian languages.”

On November 21 during its flight J9 253 to Amman, passengers will enjoy an exclusive movie night with free popcorn for all passengers.

Developed in partnership with Bluebox Aviation Systems, Aeroplay Entertainment and Global Onboard Partners, Jazeera Screens will evolve to include on-board shopping in the coming year.

Kevin Clark, Bluebox CEO, said: “We are delighted to have Jazeera Airways as our first commercial airline customer for Bluebox Wow in the Middle East region. The selection of Bluebox is recognition of the flexibility and ongoing development of Bluebox Wow and the credibility of our technical team in supporting customer growth.”

On his part, Prakash Johari, Aeroplay Entertainment MD & CEO, said: “We are excited to be on-board Jazeera Airways to support and enhance the passenger experience with the latest inflight entertainment content, including movies, TV shows, Audio, destination videos and guides. We would like to thank Jazeera Airways for this opportunity and recognising our shared vision, commitment and joint growth in the aviation industry.”

Kirk Adams, CEO of Global Onboard Partners, commented: "We are pleased to be partnering with Jazeera Airways to implement this new and innovative inflight entertainment system as their advertising sales partner. The system allows for a variety of excellent ad and sponsor placements."

Jazeera Airways flies to 26 popular destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, family and weekend destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Alexandria, Amman, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Assiut, Luxor, Mashhad, Sohag, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Cairo, Al Najaf, Taif, Doha, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lahore, Baku and Tbilisi.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and an Airbus A320neo, the first to be owned and operated in the Middle East.