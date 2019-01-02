Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Hosts Workshops for Qatar Foundation Schools

During the event

The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (JHU CTY) recently organized a series of interactive workshops for teachers and parents of gifted students at Qatar Foundation (QF) schools.

The training – part of a wider agreement with the JHU CTY signed five years ago – saw QF’s Pre-University Education staff spend three days learning to better identify and train academically advanced students. Leadership staff also participated in the sessions, receiving guidance on how best to meet the needs of the students.

Mrs. Abeer Al Khalifa, Executive Director, Academic Affairs, PUE, said: “Qatar Foundation is dedicated to ‘Leading and Learning’ through the provision of gifted education services. We strive to provide unique development opportunities, such as the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth workshops, to help further engage our students.”

Additionally, approximately 75 parents participated in an informational workshop to learn more about the opportunities available for high achieving students, both through the QF – JHU CTY partnership, and QF’s specialized schools like Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QAST).

Dr. Greg Moncada, Director of QAST, the newest QF school under the PUE umbrella, provided an overview of the offerings available for boys and girls in Grade 9, including a focused and accelerated curriculum in STEM-based areas. “At QAST, students become innovators and problem-solvers by acquiring the knowledge and skills needed to resolve some of Qatar’s greatest challenges,” Dr. Moncada explained.

Simeon Brodsky, Director of CTY International, and Dr. Patricia Metz, Assistant Director, represented the organization. Mr. Brodsky and Dr. Metz have worked in over 15 countries, encouraging and enhancing learning opportunities for highly able young people.

Mr. Brodsky also shared information about over 130 online classes available for students who are in need of intellectual challenges beyond the classroom. These classes support students by allowing them to access high-interest, advanced content within a flexible learning platform. Also, CTY summer programs allow students to engage in learning opportunities with some of the most promising minds of the next generation.

CTY has nearly 150,000 CTY alumni around the world, including the founders of Facebook and Google, Intel Science Talent Search winners, Rhodes Scholars, and MacArthur Fellows.

As part of the previously signed agreement, over 20 Qatar Academy Doha students have completed courses through CTY. For more information about the program, please contact Cynthia Bolton cbolton@qf.org.qa