Join the Venice Carnival at Da Vinci’s, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Da Vinci’s, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

A new celebration is yet to come at Da Vinci’s, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Join us for the Venice Carnival on 24th and 25th January 2019 from 7pm to midnight. On offer will be 30% discount on the total bill, special cocktails at the rate of AED 30 each, authentic Italian dishes paired with the finest beverages, King & Queen competition and entertainment by the band.

Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, “We are delighted to organise the Venice Carnival at Da Vinci’s, a great opportunity to enjoy exceptional Italian specialities along with superb entertainment. Venice, like every region of Italy, is known for its fabulous food and the Venice Carnival will be ideal to experience its fascinating gastronomic traditions.”

Launched in 1989, Da Vinci’s is one of Dubai’s very first and finest Italian restaurants offering a wide choice of authentic home-style Italian fare. Winner of numerous prestigious culinary awards, including 8-time winner for Best Italian Restaurant Award, the restaurant has been an all- time favourite for family and business diners. The outlet’s exquisite menu takes you on a culinary journey across Italy and features a variety of signature pizzas and pastas perfectly paired with an extensive selection of beverages. Equally enticing is the ambience at the restaurant that combines simple elegance with classic Italian style and friendly service.