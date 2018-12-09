Jumana Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Joins the 4.3 Percent of Women Inventors

Ms. Abu-Ghazaleh is one of the 40 Women To Watch Over 40 in the Arab world, a trade strategist, founder and CEO of betwixt.us; a tech company devoted to strengthening professional relationships.

Follow > Disable alert for Jumana Abu-Ghazaleh Follow >

Ms. Jumana Abu-Ghazaleh, has been awarded a positive international search report from the Canadian Patent Office for a novel and inventive computer system for fostering online working relationships and virtual team building, thereby joining the 4.3% of women inventors who have filed international patent applications.

This invention has pioneering global impact, and it utilizes the power of communication to build strong professional relationships, even when colleagues are separated by geography, time zones or culture; most importantly, the invention introduces empathy into the digital workplace.

Ms. Abu-Ghazaleh is one of the 40 Women To Watch Over 40 in the Arab world, a trade strategist, founder and CEO of betwixt.us; a tech company devoted to strengthening professional relationships through an online platform promoting psychological safety and dialogue between workgroups.

Ms. Abu-Ghazaleh, who has been described as the “ultimate positive role model for young women”, is the recipient of multiple marketing industry awards for her brand strategy work for international companies such as American Express, Yahoo, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Hilton Hotels. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree in Literature and Philosophy from Claremont McKenna College.

Ms. Abu-Ghazaleh is the daughter of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org), the largest global group of professional services firms that provide specialized services in more than 25 different fields. Stemming from his strong believe that innovation and knowledge empower nations, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has innovated Talal Abu Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), the only major institution in the Arab world that will graduate inventors and entrepreneurs, that hopefully will follow the footsteps of Ms. Jumana Abu-Ghazaleh, and will continue to push the wheel of innovation forward.