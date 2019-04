Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa Joins Earth Hour 2019

Jumeirah earth hour

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa proudly celebrated Earth Hour 2019 by dimming all lights for an hour across the hotelin an effort to reduce the environmental impact and draw attention to environmental issues. Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa marked Earth Hour 2019 by joining millions of people and business organisations around the world in raising awareness and taking action against the worldwide global warming issue.

Earth Hour is an annual international event created by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), to raise awareness towards the need and take action on climate change. With the challenges of the global economy, leaders and people remain focused on the growing threat of climate change and place a high priority on environmentally-friendly solutions as one of the ways to overcome those challenges.