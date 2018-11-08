Justin Rose Wins the 2018 Turkish Airlines Open

During the event

Justin Rose secured victory at the Turkish Airlines Open 2018, beating Haotong Li in a play-off at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort in Antalya.

A par on the first-play-off hole in Turkish Airlines Open history was enough for a win that saw Rose crowned the best golfer in the world and it was also the first time in his career that he has defended a title.

Rose trailed third-round leader Li by three shots going into the final day and both players bogeyed 18 to remain locked at -17 after 72 holes.

After Rose made four, Li missed his par putt for the Englishman to take the win for a second straight year.

Commenting on the tournament Justin Rose said; “I love this area and this place is very special to me. Revisiting Turkey has been such a fun experience and I brought my family this time. My mum has had a wonderful week.”

“Turkey is a growing golf nation and with weather like this they will be producing winners very soon.

“Thanks to Turkish Airlines this tournament is going from strength to strength and that support is valued by all of the players. This is one of the highlights of the year.

“I feel the home support here and it’s been a special week to share with my mum and family.”

The tournament is the third last tournament of the season and a vital part of the European Tour calendar. It is the sixth time that Turkish Airlines, which flies to more international destinations than any other airline, has sponsored the tournament since its inception in 2013.

With a strong commitment to the game at all levels, golf is central to Turkish Airlines’ promotion of sport around the world and the wide reach of the Turkish Airlines Open has made a highly significant contribution to establishing Antalya as one of the most popular golf destinations in the world.

Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Ahmet Olmuştur said; “Congratulations to Justin Rose on winning the 2018 Turkish Airlines Open. It has been another incredible week in Belek and we are delighted to have played a part in putting on this great tournament which showcases the beauty of Antalya and the warmth of our hospitality to hundreds of millions of people around the world. No-one flies to more countries than Turkish Airlines and we are also dedicated to developing golf on a global scale, from this week’s elite tournament to the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup amateur tournament.”