Kenza at Ramada Downtown Dubai to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch on 19th October

Ramada Downtown Dubai is located in Dubai's prime district - Downtown Dubai, adjacent from the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, the world's largest shopping destination, The Dubai Mall as also with great views on Dubai Fountain. Offering a large, comfortable and well appointed Suites only product, it boasts one of the best views of Burj Khalifa up close and is fast becoming the most recognized name in Dubai's hospitality sector.
The Hotel provides guests a uniquely exciting experience of inner-city Suite living combined with all the facilities and services of a first-class hotel and is a true 'home away from home.' Featuring a gymnasium, a restaurant and cafe with Burj Views, a large outdoor pool, meeting rooms, business center, several Penthouses with terraces overlooking Burj Dubai and Dubai Mall as well as the Dubai Fountain, the property offers guests a luxurious and an extensive range of possibilities in the heart of Dubai.Less...
Contact Information:
P.O. Box 116566
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates