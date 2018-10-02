Kenza at Ramada Downtown Dubai to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch on 19th October

The brunch will feature a Pink and Facts Corner with important information about breast cancer, alongside handcrafted pastries and sweets in varying hues.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kenza at Ramada Downtown Dubai will host a special Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch on 19th October.

The brunch will feature a Pink and Facts Corner with important information about breast cancer, alongside handcrafted pastries and sweets in varying hues. Guests are encouraged to wear pink to qualify for raffle draws throughout the brunch. Priced at AED145/ inclusive of drinks, the Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch is available from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Kids aged six to 12 will get 50% off while children below six years old can dine for free.

Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the brunch will be donated to Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) through Emirates Red Crescent, in line with Ramada Downtown Dubai’s long-standing partnership with the charity organisation. The property is also selling ‘Fight Cancer’ shirts at its reception desk to raise additional funds.