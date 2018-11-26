KFH-Bahrain Announces Mr. Hamed Mohamed Abdulla As Libshara’s October Grand Prize Winner

The winner with Mr. Subah Al Zayani and representatives from KFH-Bahrain and Marassi Al Bahrain

Kuwait Finance House, Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) announced Mr. Hamed Mohamed Abdulla as the ‘Libshara’ October 2018 grand prize winner of the luxury apartment in Marassi Al Bahrain. The draw took place at the KFH-Bahrain headquarters located in the Bahrain World Trade Centre under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The apartment handover ceremony was held at the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Office, in Diyar Al Muharraq, in the presence of representatives from KFH-Bahrain and Marassi Al Bahrain.

Deputy Head of Retail Banking Group at KFH-Bahrain, Mr. Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani said: “We would like to congratulate Mr. Hamed Mohamed for being the grand prize winner of Marassi Al Bahrain apartment and also announce that ‘Libshara’ still has one more luxury apartment to give away in December 2018.”

“In its new upcoming campaign in the beginning of 2019, ‘Libshara’ will offer many prizes and surprises. Therefore, we invite everyone to open their own account through the ‘Jazeel’ platform and increase the amount and duration of their investments for the chance to be the next winner,” he added.

On the occasion of his win, grand prize winner Mr. Hamed Abdulla said, “Initially, I could not believe the news that I had won until I was informed that I will need to bring my identification documents of the nearest branch to claim my prize.”

“Having been one of the first participants in ‘Libshara’ account and after waiting a very long time, I have finally won. It would be nice to win again but I hope someone else gets that opportunity,” he added.

“The ‘Libshara’ campaign is very successful considering the amount of people who invest in it. I encourage everyone to invest at least BD50 in a ‘Libshara’ account for the chance to win one of KFH–Bahrain’s many prizes,” he concluded.

For the duration of the ‘Libshara’ campaign, KFH is awarding significant prizes to the winners, including 9 luxury apartments in the prestigious real estate development ‘Marassi Al Bahrain’ located at Diyar Al Muharraq and cash prizes worth $140,000 for 85 winners which are split into two grand prizes of $50,000, another two prizes worth $10,000 and 2 additional prizes of $5,000. Additionally, 40 winners will receive $1,000 each and ten winners from Libshara’s special categories – namely ‘Our ladies’, ‘Our Children’, ‘Our Savers’ and ‘Our Cards’ – will receive $500 each.

KFH has also recently launched their new ‘Jazeel’ platform which includes a feature that allows all citizens and residents of the Kingdom to open a ‘Libshara’ account within minutes and without requiring them to visit the branch.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is a Sharia’a compliant savings scheme that offers clients valuable monthly prizes. For every BD50 or its equivalent in USD saved for a period of one month, clients are entitled to enter the raffle and can increase their chances of winning one of the many exciting prizes. An investment period of three months is equal to one chance at entering the raffle draw, whereas six months gives two chances and nine months to a year will offer three chances.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is available to citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC who are 18 years and above or by a legal guardian on behalf of a minor. It is also available to establishments and corporations. The account also allows the customers to receive annual profits distributed monthly.