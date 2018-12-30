Kfh-Bahrain Bahrain Offers 6 Luxury Apartments in Durrat Marina and Major Cash Prizes

Mr. Subah Al Zayani

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the launch of its New ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account Campaign, starting January 2019, where over a period of 12 months more than 900 winners will stand a chance to win one of six Luxury Apartments in Durrat Marina, located near Durrat Al Bahrain, or one of six Grand Cash prizes of USD 50,000; in addition to other cash prizes and new special segments.

First launched in 2012, KFH-Bahrain’s award winning "Libshara" account has provided the market with a new investment savings account scheme that revolutionized this type of product offering by being the first to offer major prizes such as villas, land and apartments, and has since witnessed high success and a growing customer base.

Given the variety of valuable awards offered along with the attractive financial profits, the “Libshara” account is considered one of the best savings accounts available in the Kingdom; since its launch more than 4,000 winners have received valuable prizes including cash, luxury cars, and real estate properties; ranging from properties in Diyar Al Muharraq, Apartments in Marassi Al Bahrain, and luxurious villas in Durrat Al Bahrain and Ishbiliya Village. KFH continues to provide more attractive awards associated with the account, in line with its efforts and continues to reward its customers and exceed expectations.

Mr. Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani Deputy Head of Retail Banking Group at KFH-Bahrain, revealed: “In line with our continuous efforts to provide the best banking products and services to our valued customers, we are pleased to announce the launch of the New 2019 edition of the ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account, which will encompass valuable prizes and new special segments, providing a variety of opportunities and increasing number of lucky winners."

"The new campaign will include cash prizes, alongside six fully furnished apartments of one and two bedrooms, inclusive of a two-year contract free of service charges at Durrat Marina, located near Durrat Al Bahrain; one of the most prestigious developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering a luxurious lifestyle at the sea," he added.

The Libshara 2019 campaign also grows its Special Segment prizes categories. Along with the main grand prizes, sixty winners will stand a chance to win 10 monthly cash prizes of US $500 in categories of "Our Women,” “Our children,” “Our Savers” and “Our cards", as well as two new winner segments, "Our Jazeel", for Libshara customers who open a “Jazeel saving investment account” using Jazeel by KFH app, and “VIVA” where every BD 50 spent on VIVA Business Mobile, Broadband, and ICT services entitles VIVA corporate clients to win prizes with a value of US$500.

The Durrat Marina project is one of the waterfront developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a project value of approximately US $ 1.5 billion. It consists of three artificial islands with open sea façades and various real estate components such as residential villas and towers, condominiums, a hotel, commercial buildings, and yacht club. Located to the south of the Kingdom, this unique real estate development is a haven away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, providing a tranquil environment and laid back lifestyle perfect for the entire family.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is a Shari’a compliant savings scheme that offers clients valuable monthly prizes. For every BD50 or its equivalent in USD saved for a period of 30 days prior to the end of the month, clients are entitled to enter the monthly cash draws. While an investment period of 90 days is equal to one chance at entering the Grand Prizes raffle draws, 180 days gives two chances and 360 days three chances.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is available to citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC who are 18 years and above or by a legal guardian on behalf of a minor who can open an account by their parents using the application "Jazeel” without the need to visit the branch. It is also available to individuals and corporations. The account can be opened in Bahraini dinars or US dollars.