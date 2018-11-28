KFH-Bahrain Launches Its New ‘PrePay’ Visa Platinum Prepaid Card

Mr. Abdulrahman Alkhan, Head of Cards and eChannels at KFH-Bahrain

Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the launch of its new VISA Platinum Prepaid Card called ‘PrePay’. This new product reflects the Bank’s commitment to provide products and services that have benefits and practical advantages for the optimum convenience for its customers.

‘PrePay’ has been developed to assist customers in controlling their spending and work within a budget, as well as making quicker and more convenient contactless payments at any merchant that supports contactless Point-of-Sale terminals enabled for Visa’s payWave technology. With this technology cardholders just have to ‘wave’ their card when making transactions rather than using traditional card payment methods with PoS terminals. Visa’s payWave solution uses EMV chip technology to provide protection to customers from potential theft and fraud.

On this occasion, the Head of Cards and eChannels at KFH-Bahrain, Mr. Abdulrahman Alkhan said: “We are proud to launch our new ‘PrePay’ card, which is the latest type of prepaid or top-up card. The card comes with host of benefits. One of those being air miles with every usage of the card from Gulfair, Etihad airways, British airways or Turkish airline.”

The ‘PrePay’ Platinum card is one of the most widely accepted cards in the world. It also enables its holders with extended warranty, purchase protection, free travel insurance and free supplementary cards upon the client’s request.

Customers can also enjoy control over all aspects of their card anywhere in the world, including reporting lost or stolen card, transaction notification, etc. via the new KFHB Cards application that is available for Android and iOS devices through their respective stores.