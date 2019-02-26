Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development Organizes First Tawasul Forum for 2019 in Sharjah

During the event

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) hosted the first edition of the Tawasul Forum for 2019 in Sharjah, which was attended by numerous entrepreneurs, government entities, strategic partners and members of the Fund. During the Forum, held recently at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, participants showcased their ideas and shared their experiences through a series of presentations; detailing the research process and success story of each project, whilst providing advice to and receiving feedback from partners and experts in the local UAE market.

The Forum is a regular initiative throughout the calendar year aims to support entrepreneurs by enhancing communication and promoting the exchange of ideas among entrepreneurs, stakeholders, local and strategic partners and members of the Fund. Tawasul also aims at activating the spirit of dialogue and continuous communication for the SMEs that the Fund supports; exchanging ideas and expertise, and enabling entrepreneurs to introduce their projects, products and services.

Mouza Al Nasri, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship Development, KFED, said: "Since its launch, the Tawasul Forum has played a key role in supporting the culture of leadership, enhancing the ambitions and ideas of Emirati entrepreneurs and encouraging them to create innovate solutions for the various obstacles and crisis they may face. The initiative has also had a prominent role in developing their skills in managing crisis and overcoming the difficulties that SMEs are regularly presented with. The Forum has become the Fund’s biggest event that brings together entrepreneurs and a range of local entities that provide the support through awareness presentations, free consultations and business models assistance."

Al Nasri emphasized that the Fund endeavours to continue supporting SMEs and raising the management efficiency for the existing entrepreneurs; ultimately enabling the Fund to continue its leading march throughout the UAE. To date, Khalifa Fund has succeeded in supporting 55 projects in the Emirate of Sharjah for more than AED 27 million; confirming its keenness to support entrepreneurship in the country and educate entrepreneurs in supporting entities that enhance their position and support their ambitions.

Najla Al-Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center – Sheraa, also delivered a speech on the importance of cooperation between the Khalifa Fund in various activities and fields, supporting entrepreneurship and fostering a culture of innovation among citizens.

Muneera Al Muraikhi, Specialist of the National Program for Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, held a presentation on the National Program for SMEs. It included a series of general statistics on SMEs in the UAE which play an important role in the national economy.

Hassan Ayoob, Director of Leasing and Head of Investment Relations in the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), also held presentation revolving around the opportunities for the location which are under their supervision for renting them to the business owners.

Abdelaziz Mohamed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, also gave a presentation about the services which Chamber of Commerce provides for their companies which are registered in the Chamber’s various areas.

The forum was followed by a workshop on innovation, presented by Haidy from Google, and two SME presentations supported by the Fund, where Nawal Al Nuaimi presented her project ‘Piper Fig Restaurant Café’- the latter of which receives 65,000 visitors annually and revolves around five essential pillars: passion, suppliers trust, community responsibility, continuous development, and teamwork. Marwa Al Mansoori hosted a presentation about her unique innovation “Malena”, which specializes in cosmetic services and offers users a selection of cosmetic doctors and trusted centres with the possibility of immediate booking at reasonable prices.

Khalifa Fund continues to urge various stakeholders to contribute to the empowerment of SMEs in order to enable them to continue and succeed; enhancing their pioneering role in promoting growth in entrepreneurship in order to become an active participant and a pillar of the country's national economy based on innovation, diversification and knowledge.