Khalifa Fund Organises Discussion Session on Export in Collaboration With Dubai Exports

H.E. Abdulla Al Darmaki, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, in collaboration with Dubai Exports and the participation of the Ministry of Economy, organized a discussion session on export inaugurated by H.E. Abdulla Al Darmaki, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. The session was attended by Emirati entrepreneurs and strategic partners of the Fund, as well as a number of government entities concerned with export services and controls. The session is part of a series of the Fund’s initiatives to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship and knowledge among young entrepreneurs and help them expand their enterprises by providing the facilitates through its members, as well as the government and private sectors.

In his opening statement, H.E. Al Darmaki said: “The Fund accords top priority to the key economic sectors of the country such as exports and re-exports. The session represents a significant step in empowering entrepreneurs in this sector and helping them to engage more productively with their businesses, particularly given UAE’s leading role in export and re-export trade. This sector holds out significant opportunities and reinforces the country’s position as a hub for this trade in the region.”

He added: “Khalifa Fund continues to support the growth and development of small and medium enterprises and encourage entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable growth and development, thus enhancing their role in nation building. By boosting their capabilities and focusing on their strengths, the Fund plays a fundamental role in creating an environment conducive to the growth of new projects within and outside the country.”

The discussion session, held at the Millennium Hotel, deliberated on the major trends and practices in export controls and services, while disseminating vital information pertaining to the sector. Abdalrahman Al Hosani, Exporters Services Director at Dubai Exports, delivered a presentation on export controls and services. He pointed out that pearls, precious stones and metals are the most exported goods from UAE, in countries abroad. The presentation also included a Q&A session where participants were allowed to interact with representative from Dubai Exports. This was followed by a presentation of the success story of the entrepreneur Ali Al Jaberi about ‘AJ Arabia’, a luxury Arabian fragrance enterprise supported by the Fund. Sufian Awad, Project Expert at the National Program for Small and Medium Enterprises and Projects, reviewed the services and facilities provided by the Program, as well as general information about it and the efforts made to support national entrepreneurs.

Through events such as these, the Fund aims to initiate fruitful cooperation opportunities with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors to fund value-added projects, and provide the necessary means to develop, empower and encourage innovation and leadership in small and medium enterprises. The Fund seeks to generate awareness among entrepreneurs seeking to export their products now or in future, by providing them the necessary knowledge and support needed to expand their businesses to overseas markets and build extensive networks to enhance the effectiveness of the projects financed by the Fund.