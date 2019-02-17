Khalifa Fund Promotes Selected National Food & Beverage SMEs at Gulfood 2019

Participation highlights the Fund’s keenness to support entrepreneurship in the hospitality, food & beverage sectors

For the fourth year in a row, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the GulFood exhibition, the leading annual food and beverages trade show, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center. The participation features small and medium sized enterprises supported by the Khalifa Fund from hospitality and food and beverage sectors. The Fund’s participation in GulFood 2019 highlights its keenness to support local SMEs in several regional and international events; to open up new markets for their sustainable growth; and to help entrepreneurs attain success, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The Fund supports SMEs across various strategic sectors, with hospitality, food and beverage sectors accounting for 18 per cent of its projects. Khalifa Fund is presenting a wide range of SMEs at the exhibition, which attracts more than 98,000 visitors from 193 countries around the world every year.

H.E. Abdulla Al Darmaki, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Our participation in one of the leading exhibitions in the food and beverage sector falls in line with the Fund’s continuous efforts to support entrepreneurs and to promote the culture of entrepreneurship. By exploring new markets, they will be able to expand their business horizons and promote their products and services in the right markets. We continue our sincere efforts to create a suitable environment for the growth and development of SMEs through launching a series of initiatives and innovative programs that will enable entrepreneurs to achieve sustained growth. This, in turn, will positively drive economic diversification and the growth of the country's national GDP.”

H.E. added: “Khalifa fund tries its best to ensure that Emirati entrepreneurs showcase their product and services at a wide range of local and international exhibitions, based on its strategy to support the country's social development. The Fund actively participates in the government’s efforts to achieve social well-being by enabling citizens to improve their standard of living.”

SMEs that are showcasing their products and services at the Khalifa Fund pavilion at Gulfood 2019 are ‘Seven One Foodstuff Trading,’ which deals with wholesale of dates, nuts, and canned and preserved foodstuff trading; ‘Liwa Date for Food Industries L.L.C’, a national Emirati factory specialized in the manufacturing of all date products; ‘Emirates Food Company L.L.C’, which deals with import, catering services, export, general trading and wholesale of fresh food; and ‘Maamal Nahel Foodstuff Est’, a leading player in the GCC food industry.

The pavilion also includes ‘Za’arei’ program, ‘Over Seas for Water L.L.C’, a company that specializes in import and distribution of high-quality food products under the tagline ‘Health is for All;’ ‘Organic Bundle L.L.C’ promoting its first brand Higgins & Sons; and ‘Exotic Colors General Trading’ company, which works in international investment and general trading and provides a diverse range of products and franchise services to its special clients in Middle East and North Africa.