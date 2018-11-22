Kia Motors Posts Global Sales of 250,294 Vehicles in October

Kia Motors Corporation is a maker of quality vehicles for the young-at-heart. It was founded in 1944 and is Korea's oldest manufacturer of motor vehicles. As part of the Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, Kia aims to become one of the world's premier automotive brands.
Kia Motors produce over 1.5 million vehicles a year in 13 manufacturing and assembly operations in eight countries which are then sold and serviced through a network of distributors and dealers covering 172 countries.Less...
Contact Information:
Al Attar Business Tower,
7th Floor,
Sheikh Zayed Road,
PO Box 31106
Dubai, United Arab Emirates