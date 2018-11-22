Kia Motors Posts Global Sales of 250,294 Vehicles in October

Kia Motors expects to maintain its sales momentum with introduction of new products such as the Niro EV and K900 to the global market.

Kia Motors Corporation announced its October 2018 global sales figures for passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs) and commercial vehicles, recording a total of 250,294 units sold, which represents a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase.

Overseas sales rose 0.8 percent compared to the previous year, posting 204,194 units led by steady sales of Ceed, Picanto, and Sportage models. The new Ceed, a Europe-specific hatchback, recorded a 21.5 percent increase, with 9,327 units sold.

Sales in Korea totaled 46,100 units, representing a surge of 22.9 percent from the same month a year before, led by newly launched sedan models such as Forte (also known as K3 in some markets) and K900.

Kia’s best-selling model in global markets in October was the Sportage compact SUV with 40,351 units sold. The Forte compact sedan was the second best seller with 35,423 units sold, followed by the Rio subcompact sedan with 31,844 units sold.

