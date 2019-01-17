KIA Offers Great Value During This DSF

The similar packages are available for Premium passenger Car, namely Cadenza, Soul and Large 4x4 Mohave.

During ‘2019 Dubai Shopping Festive” Kia Motors is offering special deals on the range of new 2019 model year vehicles.

Known for its stylish and headturning designs,which is associated with quality awards, the local Kia dealer has range of sedan, sports utility and family vehicles with special value added packages that includes, Free Insurance and Services upto 3 years, subject to model and the trim.

The popular sport utility seven passenger Sorento starts with AED 89,900, that includes one year free insurance and three years maintenance package. The similar packages are available for Premium passenger Car, namely Cadenza, Soul and Large 4x4 Mohave.

One year Free insurance deals are available for other popular models e.g. Sportage, Cerato, Rio and Picanto. Optima, the ideal family sedan bundles with free insurance as well as one year free maintenance package.

The range of Kia vehicles are available with five years, 150,000 kms manufacturers warranty, with an exception of Kia Cadenza and Mohave that goes with 5 years, unlimited mileage warranty, terms and conditions apply.

It is a limited period offer available throughout the UAE Kia sales outlets. For more information, please call 800 KIAUAE(542823) or visit www.kia-uae.com or the nearest showroom.