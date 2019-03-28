The King of Toyota Gets a Sportier Makeover With New Design Details

The Land Cruiser Grand Touring Sport now available in the UAE

Al-Futtaim Toyota announces the arrival of the new Land Cruiser VXR Grand Touring Sport (GTS). Having firmly positioned itself as the king of all terrains, the mighty Toyota Land Cruiser GTS is set to dominate the concrete jungle once more.

With a host of upgrades designed to make city driving even more fulfilling thanever before, the 2019 Land Cruiser VXR GTS edition appeal to a new set of discerning motorists looking for superior power, comfort features and a dominant presence.

Available with a 5.7-litre V8 engine delivering 362 horsepower and 54 kg-m of torque, the Land Cruiser GTS is available exclusively in VXR grade.

A range of carefully crafted design elements highlightthe Grand Touring Sport’s new look. Starting with the front which boasts a sleeker three-bar grille, finished with a dark chrome appearance, harmoniously melding with the lower newly-designed front spoiler.

Displaying a more aggressive appearance bound to turn heads on the roads, the rear bumper has also been given a sportier look with a more aerodynamic styling, finished off with ‘Grand Touring Sport’ badging; an unmistakable mark of a legend. The 5.7-litre V8 VXR GTS also boasts 20-inch alloy wheels with black inlay finish.

All in all, the cosmetic enhancements give this car a distinct and dramatic presence regardless of the terrain.

Available in a variety of striking exterior paint choices, the Land Cruiser GTS range also comes with a list of advanced standard features including Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure, Alert, 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment system, 9-inch JBL audio system with 14 speakers, led interior roof lights and more.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Grand Touring Sport is now available at Al-Futtaim Toyota showrooms across the country.